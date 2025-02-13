Dufferin OPP arrest multiple people when executing 25 Project Resolve warrants

As a result of multiple ongoing police investigations, officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested multiple parties in relations to several criminal and provincial investigations.

From Feb. 3 to 6, the Dufferin County OPP alongside members of the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE), and the Bail Support Team (BST), all took part in Project Resolve.

Project Resolve was created with a mission to make arrests across the County for outstanding wanted parties.

The results of this four-day mission saw 25 warrants successfully executed, consisting of the following:

13 – Unendorsed (four Judges Orders for persons in custody)

10 – Endorsed

1 – POA

1 – Committal

The Dufferin OPP is encouraging anyone with any outstanding warrants within Dufferin County to seek council and turn themselves in to one of its locations at either 390 C Line, Orangeville or 506312 Highway 89, Primrose.

