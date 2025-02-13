Another arrest made in year-long investigation of robbery in New Tecumseth

Members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Major Crime Unit have made another arrest in connection to a robbery investigation that occurred one year ago in New Tecumseth.

Officers from the Nottawasaga Detachment entered into an investigation of a robbery that occurred in the Kid Crescent area of Alliston on Feb. 27, 2024, shortly before 3 a.m.

As a result, of the investigation, three individuals were taken into custody and a stolen vehicle was recovered.

On Jan. 31, 2025, at 7:19 a.m., another suspect was arrested on a warrant and as a result:

Israel Brathwaite, 24, from Markham, was charged with:

• Robbery using Firearm (Restricted or Prohibited)

• Conspiracy to Commit Indictable Offence

The investigation is ongoing by the Nottawasaga Detachment Major Crime Unit. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Nottawasaga OPP regarding report number (E240239274) at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

