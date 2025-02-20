Centre Dufferin basketball teams going to District championships

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Centre Dufferin District High School Royals basketball teams will be competing for the District 4 championships after winning their semi-final games on Feb. 10.

Senior

The senior Royals earned their place in the championship after a 61-36 win in the semi-final game over the Norwell District Secondary School Varsity Reds in the gym at Centre Dufferin.

The Royals took a 14-6 lead in the first quarter, kept up the pressure for the entire game and were leading 29-12 at the half.

By the end of the third quarter, the Royals had a 25-point lead with a score of 47-22.

During the regular season, the Royals finished in second place in the District standings with a 6-2 record. They averaged 59 points per game.

“I feel like today’s game was pretty good,” said Royals forward Ishayu Kothamdi, after the semi-final game. “We started off slow but started building momentum and now we’re going to play in the District Championship.”

Teammate Ryan Ferreira said he thought it was a good game, but the squad was capable of doing better.

“It was good, but we could have played better. We’ll practice tomorrow and get ready for the final game.”

The Royals will face the first-place Erin District High School team in the final game.

The District 4 senior boys’ basketball championship game was scheduled for Erin District High School on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

The tip-off was scheduled for 4 p.m., in the Erin gym.

The results of the game were not available at press time.

Junior

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals junior boy’s basketball team will be going to the District 4 championship after a 51-25 win over Emmanuel Christian High School in their semi-final game on Feb. 10, in the gym at CDDHS.

The Royals junior team finished in second place in the District 4 standings with a 6-2 record. They averaged 54 points per game this season while allowing an average of 38 points against for the year.

In the District 4 champions game, the Royals are up against the first-place team from Erin District High School.

Erin finished the regular season in the top spot with an undefeated 8-0 record.

The District 4 championship game was scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the gym in Erin with a 2:30 p.m. tip-off.

Results were not available at press time.

