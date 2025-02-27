Current & Past Articles » General News

Local author reads her children’s book exploring Canadian Black history

February 27, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Dufferin County residents had the opportunity to learn about a commonly forgotten story in Canadian Black History from a local author, focused on highlighting the experiences of people of colour. 

The Museum of Dufferin (MoD), hosted local author and educator Suzette Daley on Saturday (Feb. 22) for two reading sessions of her children’s book The Lucie and Thornton Blackburn Story. 

The book follows the real-life story of Lucie and Thornton Blackburn, two freedom seekers who escaped enslavement in Kentucky and later founded Toronto’s first taxi company, The City. After their deaths, the duo left behind a legacy of entrepreneurship, community and anti-slavery activism, which led Thornton and Lucie to be designated as “persons of national historic significance” by the Government of Canada in 1999.

“It’s important for me to highlight their story, their journey, their resilience and perseverance and what they’ve done for Canada over the years. It’s also to highlight a story that has been undiscovered for many people,” said Daley. 

Daley was first introduced to the Blackburn story through the books I’ve Got a Home in Glory Land by Karolyn Smardz Frost and Trailblazers by Tiyahna Ridley-Padmore. After reading both books, Daley began writing her own version of the true story, but this time with a focus on regaling it to children. 

“As an educator I wanted the younger generation to have a nice snapshot of these two stories. I created my book to tell it without giving them too much information,” she explained. 

Shelburne resident Janine Rose and her eight-year-old daughter Emma, were among the individuals who attended the reading sessions at the Museum of Dufferin. 

“She comes home [from school] with so much information about different cultures, and I don’t feel like we had as much exposure,” said Rose, about attending the event. “It’s good to have more knowledge and understanding of the different aspects in the community.”

Marcia Ortiz and her friend Ann Maree Day also attended the reading and noted they’d never heard the story of Lucie and Thornton Blackburn. 

“It really is an awesome to hear the story of these two people and what they built,” said Ortiz. 

Speaking with the Free Press, Daley concluded that she hopes by sharing Lucie and Thornton’s story that younger generations understand resilience and perseverance. 

“If a couple coming all the way from Kentucky with nothing can come to Canada and start a taxi company we now celebrate today, then anything is possible,” said Daley.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Local youth to hike 800-kilometres of the Camino de Santiago in Spain

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER An 11-year-old Mulmur resident is heading out for the journey of a lifetime.  Henry Little, known locally ...

Everything you need to know about voting in the provincial election

Written By SAM ODROWSKI The provincial election is taking place today (Feb. 27) and there are several different voting locations in the Dufferin–Caledon riding.  To ...

Food rescue van officially launched in Shelburne 

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Food Bank has officially unveiled its new food rescue van.  Volunteers, sponsors, community members and ...

Possible trade war alters Fiddle Park work’s timeline

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS Ripples from the possibility of a trade war between Canada and the United States have reached Shelburne. Many construction materials used ...

COVID-19 outbreak reported on E-Wing of Headwaters Health Care Centre 

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A COVID-19 respiratory outbreak was recently reported at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) HHCC and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) declared the ...

Amaranth deputy mayor elected as vice chair of the NVCA board

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Amaranth Deputy Mayor Gail Little has been elected to sit as Vice Chair of the 2025 Nottawasaga ...

Founder of Orangeville Citizen, former owner of Shelburne Free Press passes away at 89

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A man who devoted his life to community news and keeping people informed recently passed away. Thomas Claridge, 89, who was ...

Headwaters Health Care Foundation raises $3 million for MRI campaign with challenge

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A campaign aimed at bringing an MRI to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) recently completed its largest matching gift challenge yet, ...

Headwaters Health Care Foundation raises $3 million for MRI campaign with challenge

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A campaign aimed at bringing an MRI to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) recently completed its largest matching gift challenge yet, ...

County of Dufferin mulls 5.6 per cent tax increase in 2025

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County Council has been presented with a tax levy increase of 5.6 per cent for the ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support