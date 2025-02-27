Orangeville Art Group presents ‘Shared Visions’ exhibit at Gibson Centre in Alliston

February 27, 2025

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Orangeville Art Group currently has an exhibit on display at the Gibson Centre in Alliston.

The art group held an opening reception on Sunday, Feb. 23, with an opportunity to meet the artists and see the work on display.

Featuring works in several mediums, the canvases range from pastoral scenes to farm views and abstracts.

While the group is based in Orangeville, some members live in other towns and enjoy participation in several art-based groups in the region.

The Gibson Centre is a historic building in Alliston that has many art-related groups, performances, and even an in-house resident artist.

“The Orangeville Art Group is a very established group in Orangeville,” explained the group’s President and show coordinator, Genni Selby. “It started out as nine women who had a shared vision – which is what we titled our show – to form a group and start showing member’s art, and also create an opportunity for people to show their work. It’s also an opportunity for education for people interested in the arts.”

Genni worked in the animation industry in Toronto for 30 years working on some very well-known animated shows.

Her artwork at the show features some incredible, highly detailed scenes from horse farms she has visited.

Tottenham artist Pat Currie has works on display at the show. She brought several very different styles.

She has an abstract piece featuring 70s fashion, in which, if you remember the era, you can see the clothing style and it all makes sense.

“I’m doing a series of these ladies, and it’s called ‘Strutting Their Stuff,’” Pat explained. “This is the second of the series. The cape and boots, and all the decorations on their dresses are from the 70s.”

Artists with work on display at the show include Felicity Berti, Freda Wrench, Genni Selby, Gillian Wharton, Judi Island, Kathleen Davies, Michelle Hudson, Milly Tseng, Pat Currie and SC Esguerra.

The Shared Visions exhibit will be on display at the Gibson Centre in Alliston until March 30.

