Current & Past Articles » General News

Orangeville Art Group presents ‘Shared Visions’ exhibit at Gibson Centre in Alliston

February 27, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Orangeville Art Group currently has an exhibit on display at the Gibson Centre in Alliston.

The art group held an opening reception on Sunday, Feb. 23, with an opportunity to meet the artists and see the work on display.

Featuring works in several mediums, the canvases range from pastoral scenes to farm views and abstracts.

While the group is based in Orangeville, some members live in other towns and enjoy participation in several art-based groups in the region. 

The Gibson Centre is a historic building in Alliston that has many art-related groups, performances, and even an in-house resident artist.

“The Orangeville Art Group is a very established group in Orangeville,” explained the group’s President and show coordinator, Genni Selby. “It started out as nine women who had a shared vision – which is what we titled our show – to form a group and start showing member’s art, and also create an opportunity for people to show their work. It’s also an opportunity for education for people interested in the arts.”

Genni worked in the animation industry in Toronto for 30 years working on some very well-known animated shows.

Her artwork at the show features some incredible, highly detailed scenes from horse farms she has visited.

Tottenham artist Pat Currie has works on display at the show. She brought several very different styles.

She has an abstract piece featuring 70s fashion, in which, if you remember the era, you can see the clothing style and it all makes sense.

“I’m doing a series of these ladies, and it’s called ‘Strutting Their Stuff,’” Pat explained. “This is the second of the series. The cape and boots, and all the decorations on their dresses are from the 70s.”

Artists with work on display at the show include Felicity Berti, Freda Wrench, Genni Selby, Gillian Wharton, Judi Island, Kathleen Davies, Michelle Hudson, Milly Tseng, Pat Currie and SC Esguerra.

The Shared Visions exhibit will be on display at the Gibson Centre in Alliston until March 30.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Local youth to hike 800-kilometres of the Camino de Santiago in Spain

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER An 11-year-old Mulmur resident is heading out for the journey of a lifetime.  Henry Little, known locally ...

Everything you need to know about voting in the provincial election

Written By SAM ODROWSKI The provincial election is taking place today (Feb. 27) and there are several different voting locations in the Dufferin–Caledon riding.  To ...

Food rescue van officially launched in Shelburne 

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Food Bank has officially unveiled its new food rescue van.  Volunteers, sponsors, community members and ...

Possible trade war alters Fiddle Park work’s timeline

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS Ripples from the possibility of a trade war between Canada and the United States have reached Shelburne. Many construction materials used ...

COVID-19 outbreak reported on E-Wing of Headwaters Health Care Centre 

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A COVID-19 respiratory outbreak was recently reported at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) HHCC and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) declared the ...

Amaranth deputy mayor elected as vice chair of the NVCA board

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Amaranth Deputy Mayor Gail Little has been elected to sit as Vice Chair of the 2025 Nottawasaga ...

Founder of Orangeville Citizen, former owner of Shelburne Free Press passes away at 89

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A man who devoted his life to community news and keeping people informed recently passed away. Thomas Claridge, 89, who was ...

Headwaters Health Care Foundation raises $3 million for MRI campaign with challenge

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A campaign aimed at bringing an MRI to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) recently completed its largest matching gift challenge yet, ...

Headwaters Health Care Foundation raises $3 million for MRI campaign with challenge

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A campaign aimed at bringing an MRI to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) recently completed its largest matching gift challenge yet, ...

County of Dufferin mulls 5.6 per cent tax increase in 2025

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County Council has been presented with a tax levy increase of 5.6 per cent for the ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support