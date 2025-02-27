Current & Past Articles » General News

Shelburne Public Library shares upcoming events, recommended read

Upcoming Events

March Break is just around the corner, and we have great entertainment planned for you!

Fireside Munsch: Wednesday, March 12, 2 p.m. at Grace Tipling Hall. Tickets cost $4 each.

Comic Juggler Craig: Thursday, March 13, 2 p.m. at Grace Tipling Hall. Tickets cost $4 each.

March Break Book Sale: Tuesday, March 11 to Saturday, March 15 at the Shelburne Public Library. We have many Children’s books, as well as Young Adult and Adult Fiction ready for your to-be-read piles, just in time for March Break. Bring your bag and fill it for $2!

Our Seed Library is still seeking donations! Help our seed library grow by donating spare, viable seed! Seed donations can be dropped off at the Main Circulation desk during open hours. Please label your seeds with the variety, date it was harvested, and the location it was grown. For example: Snow Peas, harvested Fall 2024, Shelburne.

Our Seniors Tech Tutoring appointments are available on Tuesdays. It’s the perfect opportunity to ask your tech questions in a non-judgmental environment. Call 519-925-2168 to book an appointment.

Recommended read 

The Unwedding by Ally Condie: Ellery Wainwright is alone at the edge of the world. She and her husband, Luke, were supposed to spend their twentieth wedding anniversary together at the luxurious Resort at Broken Point in Big Sur, California. But now she’s traveling solo. To add insult to injury, there’s a wedding at Broken Point scheduled during her stay. When Ellery discovers the body of the groom floating in the pool in the rain, she realizes that she is not the only one whose future is no longer guaranteed. Before the police can reach Broken Point, a mudslide takes out the road to the resort, leaving the guests trapped. When another guest dies, it’s clear something horrible is brewing.

Why Rose recommends it: What a fast-paced and suspenseful read! The Unwedding has everything most mystery readers will want– suspense, murder, love, and nature at its best and worst! Ellery is faced with tragedy on many fronts, but the underlying themes of love and resilience balance the tragedies nicely.



         

