Dufferin police issue warning: Snow forts and roadways do not mix

February 27, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding residents that while building snow tunnels and forts is a fun winter activity, it can quickly turn dangerous if not done safely. 

“With the recent snowfall and towering snowbanks, it is hard to resist the urge to dig in. But before you get too carried away with your ‘snowy palace,’ remember the potential risks, especially near roadways and driveways,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release. “Snowplows and vehicles can unexpectedly move or collapse these structures, which could turn a day of fun into a winter disaster.”

The release continued, “We know it sounds like common sense, but every year emergency responders are called to situations where snow forts or tunnels near roads lead to accidents. Snowbanks along roadsides are not the ideal playground even though they may look like the perfect spot for a snow fort, but they are also prime real estate for snowplows and passing vehicles, who might not see your little one behind the snow piles.”

Dufferin OPP is asking the public to choose safe spots for snow fun, like backyards, parks, or other designated play areas. 

“While the snowbanks may be calling your name, let’s avoid turning them into the ‘fort of doom.’ With just a little planning, we can make sure everyone stays safe and keeps having fun this winter,” said Dufferin OPP’s press release.

“Let’s work together to make sure winter is full of laughter, not emergencies. Stay safe and play smart this winter.”



         

Categories

