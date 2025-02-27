Stay away from bodies of water while snow melts, says Dufferin OPP

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

Warmer temperatures have swept across Dufferin County, melting portions of the large swaths of snow the region’s received through a colder and snowier than usual winter.

While many residents of Dufferin County may be happy to see higher temperatures, it’s important to note that the melting of snow does create risks.

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking the public to exercise caution around local rivers and creeks as the weather continues to change.

“The OPP is reminding residents that the warmer weather is causing the ice on many water sources to weaken, leading to rapidly changing conditions,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release.

“Creeks and rivers are now unpredictable, and the base is extremely unstable. Authorities advise staying a safe distance from all bodies of water to avoid the risk of falling through thin ice or being swept away by strong currents.”

Dufferin OPP is urging the community to remain vigilant and avoid all water activities until the ice has completely melted and conditions improve.

“Stay informed and ensure you and your loved ones are safe during this transitional period in the weather,” said Dufferin OPP’s press release.

