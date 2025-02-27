Three deceased after head-on collision between vehicle and pickup truck on Tottenham Road

February 27, 2025 · 0 Comments

The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are continuing investigations into a fatal collision in New Tecumseth.

On Feb. 14, 2025, at approximately 5:57 a.m., officers, New Tecumseth Fire Rescue and local paramedics responded to a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a pickup truck on Tottenham Road between 12th Line and 11th Line.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle and pickup truck were travelling in opposite directions on Tottenham Road before colliding head-on.

Sadly, the driver of the passenger vehicle, a 25-year-old male from Brampton, and two passengers, a 25-year-old female from Brampton and a 23-year-old male from Brampton, were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck did not sustain any major injuries.

Tottenham Road remained closed for several hours to allow the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team to process the scene and was re-opened at 5:17 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)