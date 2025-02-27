Current & Past Articles » Sports

CDDHS basketball teams compete for District 4 championship

February 27, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) Royals boys’ basketball teams will be playing for the District 4 championships after a successful regular season and playoff run.

The championship games were scheduled for Feb. 19 but had to be postponed due to inclement weather.

Junior

The CDDHS Royals junior boys’ basketball team had a successful season in District 4 competition.

Finishing in second place in the standings, the team had a 6-2 record for the regular season.

They averaged 54 points per game during the eight-game regular season.

Defensively, they allowed an average of 38.6 points per game against them.

Their biggest game of the season was when they netted 57 points against Westside Secondary School on Dec. 18.

Going into the playoffs, the Royals were up against Emmanuel Christian High School in the semi-final game. The Royals left the court with a 51-25 to earn the right to go to the District 4 championship game.

In the final, they will be up against Erin District High School.

It is going to be a competitive final game.

The Erin school is undefeated for the season and averaged just over 66 points per game.

The District 4 junior championship game was scheduled to take place in Erin on Wednesday, Feb. 26, with a 2:30 p.m. start.

Results of the final were not available at press time.

Senior

The CDDHS Royals senior boys’ basketball team finished the regular season in second place in the District 4 standings with a 6-2 record.

Averaging 59 points per game, the seniors have strong offensive posturing on the court.

On defence, they allowed 41.5 points per game against.

The team’s biggest success on the court this season was when they scored 78 points against Westside Secondary School on Dec. 18.

In the playoffs, the Royals won 61-36 over Norwell District High School in the semi-final game to earn the right to advance to the District 4 championship game.

They will be up against Erin District High School in the final.

Erin finished as the top team in the District going undefeated in eight games.

The Erin squad averaged 69 points per game over the regular season.

The District 4 senior championship game was scheduled to take place in Erin on Wednesday, Feb. 26, with a 4 p.m. start.

Results of the final game were not available at press time. 



         

