Junior C hockey playoff underway across the province

February 27, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Provincial Junior Hockey League has now entered the 2025 playoffs with 63 teams battling it out on the ice across the Province.

Eight divisions are now in the quarter-final round of the division playoffs to see who will be this year’s champions. Series are all best-of-seven competitions.

When the division titles are awarded, the championship teams will enter into the playoffs for the provincial Schmalz Cup.

In the North Carruthers Division, the Alliston Hornets are first to complete the quarter-finals. They eliminated the Muskoka Bears in a four-game sweep that wrapped up on Feb. 23, with a 12-1 win on home ice at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre.

The Hornets finished the regular season as the first place team with a 40-2 record for the season.

They will go on to meet the winner of the Penetang Kings and Huntsville Otter series.

The Penetang versus Huntsville series is tied at one. In Game One of the series, the Kings came out on top with a 4-3 win.

The series was even when Huntsville battled back in Game Two and left the ice with a 4-2 win.

Game Three of that series was scheduled to take place on Feb. 26.

The Orillia Terriers are up against the Midland Flyers in their quarter-final series.

Orillia finished the regular season as the second-place team in the Division.

Orillia is leading that series 2-0 after coming out on top in the opening game. Game Three was scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The third-place Stayner Siskins are playing the Innisfil Spartans in their best-of-seven battle.

Innisfil managed a 2-1 win in Game One on Feb. 20.

The Siskins evened it up with a 4-2 win in Game Two.

The third game of the series is slated for Feb. 27.

The league has produced some strong teams this season.

Alliston finished on top in the league overall, with a 40-2 record and 84 points.

Other top teams included powerhouse Essex 73’s, who finished with 75 points, and the Hanover Barons who also ended the regular season with 75 points.

There will be a lot of good hockey action once the Division champions square off in the battle for the Schmalz Cup with championship teams will face other champions who have never played against each other this season. 



         

