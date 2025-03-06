Current & Past Articles » Police news

Brampton man charged with theft related offences after retail liquor store incident

March 6, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged a Brampton resident with theft-related offences following an investigation at a retail liquor store in Orangeville.

On Feb. 28, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers were dispatched to a liquor store on Broadway in Orangeville, where loss prevention officers had a male suspect under arrest for theft. Dufferin OPP Officers arrived on scene, spoke with the involved parties, and after a brief conversation, took over the theft investigation.

Ravinder Singh, 36, from Brampton, has been charged with:

• Theft Under $5000 – Shoplifting

• Possession of a credit card

Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

You can also submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.



         

