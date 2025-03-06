Early morning collision with snowbank, results impaired driving charges for Shelburne resident

March 6, 2025 · 0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers charged a Shelburne resident with impaired operation related offences following a collision with a snowbank last week.

On Feb. 28, at approximately 5 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers were dispatched to the area of Tansley Street and Wansbrough Way in Shelburne, where a vehicle had collided with a snowbank.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the driver, and after a brief conversation, officers were quickly led to an impaired driving investigation.

An 18-year-old male, from Shelburne has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and their vehicle was impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

