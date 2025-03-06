Current & Past Articles » Police news

Early morning collision with snowbank, results impaired driving charges for Shelburne resident

March 6, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers charged a Shelburne resident with impaired operation related offences following a collision with a snowbank last week.

On Feb. 28, at approximately 5 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers were dispatched to the area of Tansley Street and Wansbrough Way in Shelburne, where a vehicle had collided with a snowbank. 

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the driver, and after a brief conversation, officers were quickly led to an impaired driving investigation.

An 18-year-old male, from Shelburne has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and their vehicle was impounded.

