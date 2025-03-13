Current & Past Articles » General News

Monthly Message: All the Arts, All the Time, For All the Kids

March 13, 2025   ·   0 Comments

When we founded Streams Community Hub, we had a simple but powerful vision: to create a safe, welcoming space where children and youth could explore their creativity, discover their potential, and build confidence through the arts.

In our community, kids who love sports have plenty of opportunities to get involved, but we noticed that for those whose passions leaned toward the arts, options were far more limited. There was no real place for them to come alive creatively, to find a sense of belonging, or to develop their artistic talents. That’s why we started Streams.

What We Do

Streams is a charitable arts organization that provides accessible, high-quality arts programs in theatre, music, visual arts, digital media, and creative writing for children and youth, regardless of financial background.

We started in 2017, running programs in rented school spaces during school breaks, with a vision to one day offer consistent, year-round access to the arts. That vision took a big step forward in 2022 when we moved into our own facility, allowing us to expand into after-school programs, weekend workshops, and special community events.

Today, young people can sing, act, paint, write, design, and create in a space designed just for them. From our Sing Club, where students write and record their own music, to the Word of Mouth Monologue Competition, which gives youth the chance to perform their own stories on stage, every program is designed to inspire, empower, and give kids the confidence to take creative risks.

Why It Matters

The arts do more than spark creativity—they help children develop critical thinking, self-expression, teamwork, and resilience. For some, it’s a pathway to a future career. For others, it’s simply a much-needed outlet to feel a sense of belonging and purpose.

The idea behind Streams is rooted in the “third space” concept—a place outside of home and school where young people can connect, create, and grow. Third spaces strengthen communities by providing an environment where kids feel safe, supported, and seen. Whether they’re picking up a paintbrush, stepping onto a stage, or learning to edit video content, they’re finding a place where their ideas are valued and their voices matter.

Looking Ahead

We’re excited about the future. This year, we’re growing our reach with even more programs, special events, and partnerships to ensure every child in our community has the opportunity to experience the arts.

Want to get involved? 

One of the best ways to support our work is by becoming a monthly donor. Your contribution—big or small—helps us keep programs accessible and ensures that all kids have the opportunity to discover their creativity.

We’re thrilled to be part of the Community Voice series, and we look forward to sharing more stories, reflections, and updates with you each month. 

Thank you for being part of our journey—we can’t wait to see what we create together.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Residents voice concerns from Strada Aggregate in community meeting

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Melancthon residents have received an update on a proposed application by local aggregate company, Strada Aggregate, to ...

Sylvia Jones re-elected as wave of blue swept Ontario

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin-Caledon voters have spoken and Conservative politician, Sylvia Jones, has been elected for her sixth consecutive term ...

Local youth to hike 800-kilometres of the Camino de Santiago in Spain

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER An 11-year-old Mulmur resident is heading out for the journey of a lifetime.  Henry Little, known locally ...

Everything you need to know about voting in the provincial election

Written By SAM ODROWSKI The provincial election is taking place today (Feb. 27) and there are several different voting locations in the Dufferin–Caledon riding.  To ...

Food rescue van officially launched in Shelburne 

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Food Bank has officially unveiled its new food rescue van.  Volunteers, sponsors, community members and ...

Possible trade war alters Fiddle Park work’s timeline

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS Ripples from the possibility of a trade war between Canada and the United States have reached Shelburne. Many construction materials used ...

COVID-19 outbreak reported on E-Wing of Headwaters Health Care Centre 

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A COVID-19 respiratory outbreak was recently reported at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) HHCC and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) declared the ...

Amaranth deputy mayor elected as vice chair of the NVCA board

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Amaranth Deputy Mayor Gail Little has been elected to sit as Vice Chair of the 2025 Nottawasaga ...

Founder of Orangeville Citizen, former owner of Shelburne Free Press passes away at 89

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A man who devoted his life to community news and keeping people informed recently passed away. Thomas Claridge, 89, who was ...

Headwaters Health Care Foundation raises $3 million for MRI campaign with challenge

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A campaign aimed at bringing an MRI to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) recently completed its largest matching gift challenge yet, ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support