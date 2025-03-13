Monthly Message: All the Arts, All the Time, For All the Kids

March 13, 2025

When we founded Streams Community Hub, we had a simple but powerful vision: to create a safe, welcoming space where children and youth could explore their creativity, discover their potential, and build confidence through the arts.

In our community, kids who love sports have plenty of opportunities to get involved, but we noticed that for those whose passions leaned toward the arts, options were far more limited. There was no real place for them to come alive creatively, to find a sense of belonging, or to develop their artistic talents. That’s why we started Streams.

What We Do

Streams is a charitable arts organization that provides accessible, high-quality arts programs in theatre, music, visual arts, digital media, and creative writing for children and youth, regardless of financial background.

We started in 2017, running programs in rented school spaces during school breaks, with a vision to one day offer consistent, year-round access to the arts. That vision took a big step forward in 2022 when we moved into our own facility, allowing us to expand into after-school programs, weekend workshops, and special community events.

Today, young people can sing, act, paint, write, design, and create in a space designed just for them. From our Sing Club, where students write and record their own music, to the Word of Mouth Monologue Competition, which gives youth the chance to perform their own stories on stage, every program is designed to inspire, empower, and give kids the confidence to take creative risks.

Why It Matters

The arts do more than spark creativity—they help children develop critical thinking, self-expression, teamwork, and resilience. For some, it’s a pathway to a future career. For others, it’s simply a much-needed outlet to feel a sense of belonging and purpose.

The idea behind Streams is rooted in the “third space” concept—a place outside of home and school where young people can connect, create, and grow. Third spaces strengthen communities by providing an environment where kids feel safe, supported, and seen. Whether they’re picking up a paintbrush, stepping onto a stage, or learning to edit video content, they’re finding a place where their ideas are valued and their voices matter.

Looking Ahead

We’re excited about the future. This year, we’re growing our reach with even more programs, special events, and partnerships to ensure every child in our community has the opportunity to experience the arts.

Want to get involved?

One of the best ways to support our work is by becoming a monthly donor. Your contribution—big or small—helps us keep programs accessible and ensures that all kids have the opportunity to discover their creativity.

We’re thrilled to be part of the Community Voice series, and we look forward to sharing more stories, reflections, and updates with you each month.

Thank you for being part of our journey—we can’t wait to see what we create together.

