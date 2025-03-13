Shelburne Polar Plunge rescheduled for end of month

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

A winter storm may have put a delay on the annual Shelburne Polar Plunge, but participants will still be going ahead with the cold dunk at the end of the month.

The 2025 Shelburne Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Ontario has been rescheduled for March 30 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Shelburne Fairgrounds, located at 377 William Street. The event was originally slated for Feb. 17.

“On a provincial level, the plunge is the largest fundraiser for Special Olympics Ontario and it’s about raising funds in a fun way,” said Const. Jeff McLean, organizer of the annual event.

The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Ontario is an annual fundraiser that sees community members “freezin’ for a reason” by jumping into a cold body of water to raise money to support Special Olympics athletes.

The money raised through the event assists the athletes in several ways, such as training and purchasing uniforms.

According to Special Olympics Ontario – Dufferin, there are more than 50 athletes registered locally, who participate in sport clubs year-round.

The local chapter of Special Olympics Ontario offers seven sports for athletes to participate in – track and field, basketball, bocce, curling, snowshoeing, softball and swimming.

Last year, the Shelburne Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Ontario saw close to 80 “plungers” take part in the event and raised over $18,000 for Special Olympics Ontario.

At the time of print, the 2025 local fundraising efforts for Special Olympics Ontario have garnered nearly $20,000 in donations.

“Everybody enjoys seeing people uncomfortable doing the plunge and it gives the community the opportunity to come out and witness something they may not want to partake in, but know is a great avenue for raising funds,” said McLean.

On the day of the Polar Plunge, spectators and participants are recommended to use the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (CDRC) parking lot to enter the event to keep the Fire Hall open for emergency vehicles.

The annual Polar Plunge will feature contests for “Best Individual Costume,” “Best Team Costume,” and “Best Athlete Costume,” as well as the awarding of the “Frozen Belt,” which is given to the plunger who raises the most donations.

Registration for the 2025 Shelburne Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Ontario begins at 1 p.m. at the Shelburne Fairgrounds. Registration can also be completed online ahead of the event by visiting soopolarplunge.crowdchange.ca.

