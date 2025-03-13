Current & Past Articles » General News

Shelburne Polar Plunge rescheduled for end of month

March 13, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

A winter storm may have put a delay on the annual Shelburne Polar Plunge, but participants will still be going ahead with the cold dunk at the end of the month. 

The 2025 Shelburne Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Ontario has been rescheduled for March 30 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Shelburne Fairgrounds, located at 377 William Street. The event was originally slated for Feb. 17. 

“On a provincial level, the plunge is the largest fundraiser for Special Olympics Ontario and it’s about raising funds in a fun way,” said Const. Jeff McLean, organizer of the annual event. 

The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Ontario is an annual fundraiser that sees community members “freezin’ for a reason” by jumping into a cold body of water to raise money to support Special Olympics athletes. 

The money raised through the event assists the athletes in several ways, such as training and purchasing uniforms. 

According to Special Olympics Ontario – Dufferin, there are more than 50 athletes registered locally, who participate in sport clubs year-round. 

The local chapter of Special Olympics Ontario offers seven sports for athletes to participate in – track and field, basketball, bocce, curling, snowshoeing, softball and swimming. 

Last year, the Shelburne Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Ontario saw close to 80 “plungers” take part in the event and raised over $18,000 for Special Olympics Ontario. 

At the time of print, the 2025 local fundraising efforts for Special Olympics Ontario have garnered nearly $20,000 in donations. 

“Everybody enjoys seeing people uncomfortable doing the plunge and it gives the community the opportunity to come out and witness something they may not want to partake in, but know is a great avenue for raising funds,” said McLean. 

On the day of the Polar Plunge, spectators and participants are recommended to use the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (CDRC) parking lot to enter the event to keep the Fire Hall open for emergency vehicles. 

The annual Polar Plunge will feature contests for “Best Individual Costume,” “Best Team Costume,” and “Best Athlete Costume,” as well as the awarding of the “Frozen Belt,” which is given to the plunger who raises the most donations. 

Registration for the 2025 Shelburne Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Ontario begins at 1 p.m. at the Shelburne Fairgrounds. Registration can also be completed online ahead of the event by visiting soopolarplunge.crowdchange.ca. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Residents voice concerns from Strada Aggregate in community meeting

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Melancthon residents have received an update on a proposed application by local aggregate company, Strada Aggregate, to ...

Sylvia Jones re-elected as wave of blue swept Ontario

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin-Caledon voters have spoken and Conservative politician, Sylvia Jones, has been elected for her sixth consecutive term ...

Local youth to hike 800-kilometres of the Camino de Santiago in Spain

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER An 11-year-old Mulmur resident is heading out for the journey of a lifetime.  Henry Little, known locally ...

Everything you need to know about voting in the provincial election

Written By SAM ODROWSKI The provincial election is taking place today (Feb. 27) and there are several different voting locations in the Dufferin–Caledon riding.  To ...

Food rescue van officially launched in Shelburne 

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Food Bank has officially unveiled its new food rescue van.  Volunteers, sponsors, community members and ...

Possible trade war alters Fiddle Park work’s timeline

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS Ripples from the possibility of a trade war between Canada and the United States have reached Shelburne. Many construction materials used ...

COVID-19 outbreak reported on E-Wing of Headwaters Health Care Centre 

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A COVID-19 respiratory outbreak was recently reported at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) HHCC and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) declared the ...

Amaranth deputy mayor elected as vice chair of the NVCA board

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Amaranth Deputy Mayor Gail Little has been elected to sit as Vice Chair of the 2025 Nottawasaga ...

Founder of Orangeville Citizen, former owner of Shelburne Free Press passes away at 89

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A man who devoted his life to community news and keeping people informed recently passed away. Thomas Claridge, 89, who was ...

Headwaters Health Care Foundation raises $3 million for MRI campaign with challenge

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A campaign aimed at bringing an MRI to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) recently completed its largest matching gift challenge yet, ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support