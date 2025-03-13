Current & Past Articles » General News

‘Life in the Country’ exhibition at MoD showcases talented photographers

March 13, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The ‘Life in the Country’ juried photography exhibition currently on display in the Silo Gallery at the Museum of Dufferin platformed the work of many talented photographers in the region.

The Museum held a well-attended opening reception and awards presentation at the gallery on Saturday, March 8.

A call went out for photographers to submit their best work for the show and the Museum received a huge response from people wanting to enter a photo.

“The application process started in late January,” explained exhibit curator Sarah Robinson. “We had over 500 submissions. We were really surprised – we were not expecting that many submissions. We had two local photographers who are exceptional in their field and exceptional in their careers, as jurors. They had the difficult task of narrowing it down to 30 entries.”

There were several categories in which to submit photos. The show featured categories like portraits, animals, landscapes, and farming. All submissions were based on a rural theme, showing life in the region.

“We wanted to show the nuances of life in the country,” Robinson said. “There’s a lot of different ways to interpret it. Once we did the jury process, we printed out the photographs and everyone filled out their own description. That was equally important because they were talking about what inspired their photograph and why they felt their photograph reflected ‘Life in the Country.’ The photographs were judged on quality, technique, and originality, and also the description and what inspired them.”

The photographs were all submitted digitally. The top 30 were printed out.

The photographs are all displayed in the Museum’s Silo Gallery.

The Museum has held photo competitions in the past. The last competition was held in 2017 during the country’s 150th anniversary, with the theme ‘My Canada.’

“Because we haven’t held a photo competition for a few years, we decided to see what would happen and see if anyone is interested in it, and then we had most submissions we ever had,” Robinson said. “There was an emphasis on photography in Dufferin.”

The ‘Life the Country’ exhibit will be in the MoD Silo Gallery until May 31.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Residents voice concerns from Strada Aggregate in community meeting

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Melancthon residents have received an update on a proposed application by local aggregate company, Strada Aggregate, to ...

Sylvia Jones re-elected as wave of blue swept Ontario

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin-Caledon voters have spoken and Conservative politician, Sylvia Jones, has been elected for her sixth consecutive term ...

Local youth to hike 800-kilometres of the Camino de Santiago in Spain

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER An 11-year-old Mulmur resident is heading out for the journey of a lifetime.  Henry Little, known locally ...

Everything you need to know about voting in the provincial election

Written By SAM ODROWSKI The provincial election is taking place today (Feb. 27) and there are several different voting locations in the Dufferin–Caledon riding.  To ...

Food rescue van officially launched in Shelburne 

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Food Bank has officially unveiled its new food rescue van.  Volunteers, sponsors, community members and ...

Possible trade war alters Fiddle Park work’s timeline

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS Ripples from the possibility of a trade war between Canada and the United States have reached Shelburne. Many construction materials used ...

COVID-19 outbreak reported on E-Wing of Headwaters Health Care Centre 

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A COVID-19 respiratory outbreak was recently reported at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) HHCC and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) declared the ...

Amaranth deputy mayor elected as vice chair of the NVCA board

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Amaranth Deputy Mayor Gail Little has been elected to sit as Vice Chair of the 2025 Nottawasaga ...

Founder of Orangeville Citizen, former owner of Shelburne Free Press passes away at 89

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A man who devoted his life to community news and keeping people informed recently passed away. Thomas Claridge, 89, who was ...

Headwaters Health Care Foundation raises $3 million for MRI campaign with challenge

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A campaign aimed at bringing an MRI to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) recently completed its largest matching gift challenge yet, ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support