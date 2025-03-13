Current & Past Articles » General News

The Northmen Way will premiere at the Opera House this coming July

March 13, 2025

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

After four years of filming, editing, and putting it all together, a film about the history of lacrosse in Orangeville will premiere at the Orangeville Opera House in July.

The Northmen Way takes an inside look at the Orangeville Northmen with league highlights, history, game footage, and interviews with players both past and present, coaches and executives.

The film’s producers, Jacob and Zach Thompson, are experienced filmmakers as well as former Northmen players.

The main theme of the film is the drive behind supporting a local sports group and what makes it possible.

There is a focus on volunteerism, the importance of local sponsorship, and former players giving back to the organization.

From a small town beginning to being voted the #1 Lacrosse Town in the World, Orangeville is known worldwide and the Northmen have gained a legendary reputation in the sport.

In addition to an outstanding minor program, Orangeville has three Junior-level teams that have produced players who went on to have successful collegiate and professional careers in lacrosse around North America.

All this exciting history is covered in the film.

“The community support that happens to also be a backbone of Northmen’s success for decades, is also what has made this film possible,” the Thompson brothers said. “We’re looking for sponsors for the final post-production push, for event sponsors, and for volunteers. Backers will be promoted throughout the film’s marketing, on our website, and will live forever in the film’s credits. It’s been a labour of love for our @bumpyroadproductions team and the many amazing people who have continued to help along the way. We can’t wait for you to see it!”

There will be showings of the film throughout the weekend, which will be shared with festivities of the Northmen Alumni Golf Tournament and Minor Lacrosse ‘Northmen Day.’

The film will be shown at the Orangeville Opera House on July 3 to 6.

Ticket information is coming soon. 



         

