As snowmobile trails close, OPP thanks local snowmobile community

March 13, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

The Ontario Provincial Police recently issued a statement regarding snowmobile trails in Dufferin County officially closing for the season.

“We want to thank the Dufferin Drift Busters, Orangeville Snowmobile Club, and Hillsburgh Snow Roamers for their hard work in maintaining the trails and providing an excellent experience for riders this winter,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release on March 11.

“Please respect the landowners and stay off the trails until they reopen next season. Additionally, the rail line trail is also closed and will reopen for ATV use on May 1, 2025, weather permitting. There is still a large amount of snow on the rail line, so we will need to wait for it to melt before the trail can be safely opened.”

Throughout the snowmobile season, Dufferin OPP officers took the opportunity to conduct RIDE spot checks and radar enforcement, helping to keep the trails safe and promoting responsible riding.

“In addition, officers engaged with local snowmobile enthusiasts during their RIDE spot checks, fostering positive relationships with the community,” said Dufferin OPP’s media release. “We appreciate the support and cooperation from the snowmobile community in this regard.”

The release added, “We look forward to another great season next year and the upcoming ATV season in May.” 



         

