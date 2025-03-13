Local police warn of fraud trends throughout Dufferin County

March 13, 2025

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is issuing a warning to residents about ongoing fraudulent activities in Dufferin County.

Fraudulent schemes are becoming more prevalent, and it is important to remain vigilant.

If you suspect you have been a victim of fraud, please contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Here are some common fraud types currently circulating in the area:

Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) Scams/Fraud:

• The caller claims to be a CRA agent.

• You may be told that you have outstanding balances or owe taxes from previous years, or that there is an issue with your social insurance number.

• The caller will request your personal information and may threaten arrest if you don’t comply immediately.

Bank Scams/Fraud:

• The caller pretends to be a bank official.

• You may be asked to help with a local bank investigation.

• The caller will request that you withdraw money from your personal account to assist in the so-called investigation.

• The caller may ask to meet in a private location to obtain the cash.

Emergency Scams/Fraud:

• The caller impersonates a loved one claiming to be in an emergency.

• The caller may pose as a police officer or lawyer representing your loved one and urgently requests financial help.

Romance Scams/Fraud:

• Suspects use social media or dating platforms to create fake profiles and establish quick, emotional connections.

• They work hard to gain your trust, ultimately asking for money with broken promises in return.

Contractor Scams/Fraud:

• The contractor requests large deposits upfront and may promise the world while refusing to pull the necessary permits.

• The contractor may claim that additional funds are required to start or complete the job.

• The contractor may offer “great deals” on leftover materials from another job, pressuring you to pay more.

Residence Location Scams/Fraud:

• The scammer may contact you with photos of your residence, stating that they know where you live and can see your property.

• This tactic is designed to intimidate and manipulate you into responding or taking action.

• Important: Do not click on any links in unsolicited emails or messages, especially if you are not 100% certain that they are legitimate.

Scammers are also using deceptive phone calls to mislead people into sharing personal information or making fraudulent payments.

Fraudulent callers are using spoofing technology to manipulate caller ID information, making it appear as though a local number, business or government agency is calling. The scammers goal is to create a false sense of trust and pressure the recipient into responding.

Many of these calls rely on Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology, which allows individuals to make calls over the Internet while disguising their real phone numbers.

Common Caller ID Spoofing Tactics

• Neighbouring: The caller ID is altered to match the first six digits of the recipient’s phone number, making it seem like a local call.

• Mirroring: The recipient’s own phone number appears on the caller ID to encourage them to answer.

• Impersonation: The caller ID is changed to appear as a trusted organization, such as a financial institution, police service or government agency.

How to Protect Yourself

• Don’t trust caller ID: Numbers can be manipulated to appear legitimate.

• Let unknown calls go to voicemail: If it’s important, the caller will leave a message.

• Never provide personal or financial information: Legitimate businesses and government agencies will not ask for sensitive details over the phone.

• Hang up and verify: If unsure, contact the organization directly using a phone number from its official website.

• Report suspicious calls: Contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or report online via the Fraud Reporting System.

Dufferin OPP is urging residents to be cautious and skeptical of unsolicited calls, messages, or requests for money. Always verify the legitimacy of any individual or company before making financial commitments.

For more information or to report suspicious activity, please contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or the Ontario Provincial Police.

