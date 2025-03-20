Current & Past Articles » General News

Warmer temperatures cause flooding in Grand Valley, Amaranth, East Garfraxa

March 20, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin County communities weathered flooding this past weekend as snow melt from warm temperatures and rainfall bring signs of the changing of seasons. 

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) issued a flood warning message forGrand Valley as well as the hamlet of Waldemar on March 15, due to the combination of snow melt and rainfall. 

The warning was raised to a “watch” by the Grand River Conservation Authority on March 16. 

Several roads were closed on Sunday (March 16), in the communities of Grand Valley, Amaranth, and East Garafraxa. Roads closed due to flooding and potential flooding included: 

• County Road 25 between Highway 89 and County Road 109.

• Water Street from Rainy Street to Melody Street.

• Emma Street from Water Street to Main Street.

• William Street from Water Street to Emma Street.

• Mill Street East to King Street

• Concession Roads 12 and 13 between Sideroads 24-25 and Sideroads 27-28

• 10th Sideroad between County Road 24 and 15th Line

• 10th Line Amaranth between County Road 109 and 5th Sideroad

The County of Dufferin announced in a press release on March 17 that cleanup from the flooding was in full effect to address reported issues in Grand Valley, Amaranth and East Garafraxa. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Wolves U15 LL team leave the ice with a playoff-style win 

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART The Shelburne Wolves U15 LL team is putting in a good effort in the playoffs and had a win in their ...

Residents voice concerns from Strada Aggregate in community meeting

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Melancthon residents have received an update on a proposed application by local aggregate company, Strada Aggregate, to ...

Sylvia Jones re-elected as wave of blue swept Ontario

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin-Caledon voters have spoken and Conservative politician, Sylvia Jones, has been elected for her sixth consecutive term ...

Local youth to hike 800-kilometres of the Camino de Santiago in Spain

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER An 11-year-old Mulmur resident is heading out for the journey of a lifetime.  Henry Little, known locally ...

Everything you need to know about voting in the provincial election

Written By SAM ODROWSKI The provincial election is taking place today (Feb. 27) and there are several different voting locations in the Dufferin–Caledon riding.  To ...

Food rescue van officially launched in Shelburne 

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Food Bank has officially unveiled its new food rescue van.  Volunteers, sponsors, community members and ...

Possible trade war alters Fiddle Park work’s timeline

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS Ripples from the possibility of a trade war between Canada and the United States have reached Shelburne. Many construction materials used ...

COVID-19 outbreak reported on E-Wing of Headwaters Health Care Centre 

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A COVID-19 respiratory outbreak was recently reported at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) HHCC and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) declared the ...

Amaranth deputy mayor elected as vice chair of the NVCA board

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Amaranth Deputy Mayor Gail Little has been elected to sit as Vice Chair of the 2025 Nottawasaga ...

Founder of Orangeville Citizen, former owner of Shelburne Free Press passes away at 89

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A man who devoted his life to community news and keeping people informed recently passed away. Thomas Claridge, 89, who was ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support