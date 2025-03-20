Current & Past Articles » General News

Former Dufferin County employee honoured with Forest Stewardship Award

March 20, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

A former Dufferin County employee is being recognized for her decades of dedicated work. 

Caroline Mach, former manager of the Dufferin County Forest, was presented with the Forest Stewardship Award from Forests Canada during their conference in February.

The Forest Stewardship Award is presented to an individual for outstanding activities in private land forest management and strong support of forestry promotion, education and understanding.

“Having spent a long time working for the County, looking after the County Forest, and to have my work recognized is amazing. I feel really honoured,” Mach told the Free Press. 

Mach graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Forestry from the University of Toronto in 1993 before being hired for a contract forest management planning position at the County of Dufferin. The contract became a full-time position managing the Dufferin County Forest, which she held until her retirement in the summer of 2024. 

During her nearly 30-year career as manager of the Dufferin County Forest, Mach created two forest management plans, including harvesting, ecosystem service values, and climate change implications. She was also instrumental in developing the Dufferin County Outdoor Recreation Plan and the “Dufferin County Forest – Our Forest, Our Future” corporate branding. 

In addition to receiving the Forest Stewardship Award, Mach has been the recipient of the CIF Southern Ontario Section Tree of Life Award in 2024 and the John H. Sellers Award for outstanding promotion and awareness of professional forestry in Ontario in 2010. She also received the Fernow Award, presented by the Ontario Professional Foresters Association (OPFA) in 2003. 

Mach was nominated for the Forest Stewardship Award by the current Dufferin County forest manager, Kevin Predon. 

Jess Kaknevicius, chief executive officer for Forests Canada, told the Free Press in an email that Mach was selected for the award for the “decades of work she devoted to the Dufferin County Forest and the impact that she continues to make on the natural world.” 

Forests Canada is a tree-planting charity, which looks to improve forest health, support ecosystem services, and foster community connection with nature while also creating and restoring forested landscapes. 

For more information about Forest Canada visit www.ForestsCanada.ca. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Wolves U15 LL team leave the ice with a playoff-style win 

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART The Shelburne Wolves U15 LL team is putting in a good effort in the playoffs and had a win in their ...

Residents voice concerns from Strada Aggregate in community meeting

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Melancthon residents have received an update on a proposed application by local aggregate company, Strada Aggregate, to ...

Sylvia Jones re-elected as wave of blue swept Ontario

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin-Caledon voters have spoken and Conservative politician, Sylvia Jones, has been elected for her sixth consecutive term ...

Local youth to hike 800-kilometres of the Camino de Santiago in Spain

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER An 11-year-old Mulmur resident is heading out for the journey of a lifetime.  Henry Little, known locally ...

Everything you need to know about voting in the provincial election

Written By SAM ODROWSKI The provincial election is taking place today (Feb. 27) and there are several different voting locations in the Dufferin–Caledon riding.  To ...

Food rescue van officially launched in Shelburne 

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Food Bank has officially unveiled its new food rescue van.  Volunteers, sponsors, community members and ...

Possible trade war alters Fiddle Park work’s timeline

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS Ripples from the possibility of a trade war between Canada and the United States have reached Shelburne. Many construction materials used ...

COVID-19 outbreak reported on E-Wing of Headwaters Health Care Centre 

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A COVID-19 respiratory outbreak was recently reported at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) HHCC and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) declared the ...

Amaranth deputy mayor elected as vice chair of the NVCA board

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Amaranth Deputy Mayor Gail Little has been elected to sit as Vice Chair of the 2025 Nottawasaga ...

Founder of Orangeville Citizen, former owner of Shelburne Free Press passes away at 89

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A man who devoted his life to community news and keeping people informed recently passed away. Thomas Claridge, 89, who was ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support