Shelburne Public Library shares upcoming events, recommended read

March 20, 2025 · 0 Comments

Upcoming Events

Our Seedy Saturday is this weekend

On Saturday, March 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., you’ll be able to stop by the library and select five packages of seeds to kick-start your growing season. You’ll also be able to connect with many other community partners interested in growing and food scarcity. They include, the Town of Shelburne’s Community Garden contact, members of the Shelburne & District Horticultural Society, volunteers from Shelburne’s Food Bank, Jen from the Erin Seed Lending Library, Dufferin Waste, Climate Action in Dufferin and more.

We even have some neat door prizes you can enter to win. Can’t wait to see you there.

Recommended read

The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon: Martha Ballard is a midwife and healer who bears witness to some of the most critical moments of life, death and suffering that unfold behind closed doors in her small community in the late 1700s. When a local man is found dead in the river, Martha’s medical knowledge puts her at the centre of the investigation – and she soon starts unravelling a series of connected scandals in her community, which multiple powerful men are determined to conceal.

Why Amy recommends it: This book checked all my boxes by combining historical fiction with a murder mystery, and setting it in a gothic, wintery atmosphere. Add in a strong female protagonist who isn’t afraid to fight for justice and defy expectations about the role of a woman in 18th century America, and you have a gripping read full of action and conflict. The story is inspired by the real-life diary of Martha Ballard, which makes it all the more incredible.

Readers Comments (0)