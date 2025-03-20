Alliston Hornets to compete against Terriers at Junior C Division Championship

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

It’s going to be an Alliston Hornets and Orillia Terriers match-up for the North Carruthers Division Championship of the Provincial Junior Hockey League.

Teams from across the province are now going into the final division championship series to see who will go on to battle for the provincial Junior C Schmalz Cup.

Eight Junior C divisions are now entering their final series after completing quarter-final and semi-final playoff rounds.

The Hornets will be entering the championship round as the first-place team in the North Carruthers Division.

They finished the regular season with a 40-2 record. Both losses came as a result of a shoot-out.

Alliston went on to eliminate the Muskoka Bears in four games in the quarter-final round, then dispatched the Penetang Kings in four games in a series that ended with a 6-2 win in game four on Friday, March 14.

The Terriers finished the regular season in second place with a 35-7 record including one overtime loss.

They eliminated the Midland Flyers in the quarter-final round in a series that lasted four games.

Going into the semi-final round the Terriers were up against the third-place Stayner Siskins.

The Terriers won game one of the series. They gave up a 7-4 loss in game two.

Orillia took the next three games, claiming the series on Saturday, March 15, with a 9-3 win on home ice.

The series between Orillia and Alliston will provide a lot of exciting playoff hockey and attendance is predicted to fill the arenas for this series.

The dates for the North Carruthers championship series games had not been announced at press time.

In other PJHL division championships, the Clarington Eagles will meet the Georgina Ice in the East Orr Division championship.

In the Pollock Division, the Hanover Barons will be up against the Fergus Whalers.

In the East Tod Division, the Napanee Raiders have won their semi-final in six games over the Amherstview Jets. They will wait for the outcome of the Frankford Huskies and Lakefield Chiefs semi-final. That series is tied 3-3.

In the South Bloomfield Division, the Dundas Blues will meet the Grimsby Peach Kings.

In the South Doherty Division, the New Hamburg Firebirds will advance after knocking out the Woodstock Navy Vets in five games. They will play the winner of the Norwich Merchants and Wellesley Applejacks semi-final.

The West Yeck division still has two semi-final series to be decided. The Exeter Hawks and Port Stanley Sailors are tied 3-3. The Petrolia Flyers are leading the Mt. Brydges Bulldogs 3-2 in their semi-final series.

In the southwest area of the province, the Essex 73s will be up against the Lakeshore Canadiens for the West Stobbs Division title.

These games will provide a lot of exciting playoff hockey for Junior C fans across the province.

The Alliston Hornets are back on the ice at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre on Friday, March 21, for Game One of the division championship series against the Orillia Terriers.

