Impaired driving incidents results in numerous charges throughout the county and area

Shelburne man faces impaired charges after driving vehicle into ditch, found hiding near a swamp

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers charged a Shelburne resident with impaired operation related offences as the result of a traffic complaint.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch near Blind Line and 20 Sideroad in Mono. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle off the roadway, in a ditch.

Following a brief search of the area, officers found a lone male matching the suspect description hiding in a nearby swamp. After speaking with him, officers observed signs of impairment and subsequently initiated an impaired driving investigation.

Prabhnoor Sandhu, 24, from Shelburne has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Fail to remain

Sandhu’s driver’s license was suspended, and his vehicle was impounded.

He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

Cocaine, magic mushrooms, brass knuckles, seized by Dufferin OPP

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Orangeville on April 9.

During the operation, they seized a quantity of drugs, including cocaine and psilocybin, along with other illegal items.

Two individuals were arrested in connection with the incident.

In the spring of 2025, the Dufferin OPP launched a drug trafficking investigation in Orangeville in response to numerous public complaints.

On April 9, members of the Dufferin OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with assistance from the Collingwood CSCU and Dufferin A Platoon, executed a search warrant.

The operation resulted in the arrest of two men who reside in Dufferin County.

Kyle Mackenzie, 38, from Orangeville, has been charged with:

• Traffick in Schedule I substance – Cocaine

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession of a Schedule III Substance

• Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Unauthorized Possession of Weapon

• Unauthorized Possession of Weapon

As a result, Burim Gajtani, 41, from Grand Valley, has been charged with:

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

The following items were seized during the investigation:

• 16 grams Cocaine

• 14 grams psilocybin

• Canadian currency

• metal homemade nun chuck

• brass knuckles

• three blade punching device

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dufferin OPP.

The listed charges against Mackenzie and Gajtani have not been proven in court.

Impaired driving charges laid by

Dufferin OPP in Shelburne

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers charged an Orton resident with impaired operation related offences in Shelburne as the result of a traffic complaint.

Dufferin OPP officers were dispatched to the area of Centre Street in Shelburne on March 31, just before 3:30 p.m., for a female who was believed to be impaired behind the wheel of a motor vehicle.

Officers were able to locate the accused shortly thereafter. After a brief conversation, the officers quickly identified signs that led them to initiate an impaired driving investigation.

Sandra Carpentier, 58, from Orton, has been charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Her driver’s license was suspended, and her vehicle was impounded.

The operation while impaired charge has not been proven in court.

