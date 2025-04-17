Current & Past Articles » General News

Shelburne Public Library shares upcoming events, recommended read this week

April 17, 2025   ·   0 Comments

The Shelburne Public Library is closed from Friday, April 18 to Monday, April 21. 

Stop in before Tuesday at 7 p.m. or head to the library’s Kiosk inside Shelburne Foodland (824 Ojibway Rd.) to stock up on books for the weekend.

UPCOMING EVENTS

We have many exciting events for adults coming up in the next few weeks.

On April 26 at 2 p.m., David T. Chapman will present “Exploring Birds of Ontario III” and give attendees tips and tricks to identify birds quickly in the wild.

On April 29 at 6:30 p.m., the Shelburne Public Library will host an insightful and reflective evening discussing many forms of poetry and their meaning with Rev. Dr. Candace Bist. This should be a truly wonderful evening of renewal and reflection.

On May 4 at 2 p.m., a Library Literary Event featuring Robert Rotenberg will take place at the Shelburne Public Library.

Please register for the above events by calling the Library at 519-925-2168 or by visiting our website at www.shelburnelibrary.ca.

Recommended read: 

“Cold as Hell” by Kelley Armstrong:   aven’s Rock is a sanctuary town hidden deep in the Yukon for those who need to disappear from the regular world. Detective Casey Duncan and her husband, Sheriff Eric Dalton, are starting a family now that they’ve settled into their life here. When one of the town’s residents is drugged and wanders too close to the edge of town, she’s dragged into the woods kicking and screaming. She’s saved in the nick of time, but the women of the town are alarmed. A pregnant Casey and Eric investigate the assault just as a snowstorm hits Haven’s Rock, covering the forest. It’s there they find a frozen body, naked in the snow.

Why Jade recommends it: I have followed Casey & Eric from Rockton to Haven’s Rock through 10 of Armstrong’s novels because I enjoy the remote and relentless setting against which the plot unfolds. Additionally, because Haven’s Rock is so remote, the story plays out like it’s a locked-room mystery, while still being able to read about the vast wilderness of the Yukon. I will say that I think the pregnancy trope is overplayed in this one, but I can understand how this raises the stakes for our beloved Detective as she fights the elements, her body, and her neighbours to find the culprit.



         

