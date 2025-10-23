Alliston continues to dominate Junior C North Carruthers Division

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Alliston Hornets continue to steamroll through the 2025/26 Ontario Junior C hockey season after winning three games over three days on the weekend.

The Hornets are in first place in the North Carruthers Division and have moved into first place in the Provincial Junior Hockey League overall.

After 11 games, the Alliston team remains undefeated.

It is a repeat of last season when the team had a huge regular season, winning 40 of 42 games.

However, the team fell apart in the playoffs and lost the 2024/25 North Carruthers Division Final to the Orillia Terriers.

They are back and trying to redeem themselves after last year’s failure, and so far, they are looking very strong.

The Orillia Terriers are in a familiar spot again this season – second place. That’s where they spent most of last year’s season.

The Terriers have an 8-3 record after this past weekend with 16 points.

Orillia also has a strong team this year.

In third place, the Penetang Kings have won six games after 10 times on the ice – good for 14 points.

The Stayner Siskins are off to a slow start this season and are in the middle of the pack. They have a 6-5 record and 12 points.

The Innisfil Spartans, Midland Flyers, and Muskoka Bears are separated by two points and are in fifth, sixth, and seventh place, respectively.

In the basement, the Huntsville Otters have won two games out of 10 played this season.

With a 42-game schedule, there is still a lot of hockey to be played this year, and anything can happen over the next four months of the regular season.

Other first place teams in the PJHL include the Uxbridge Bruins in the East Orr Division, the Amherstview Jets in the East Tod Division, the Hanover Barons in the North Pollock Division, the Dundas Blues in the South Bloomfield Division, the Wellesley Applejacks in the South Doherty Division, the Lakeshore Canadiens in the West Stobbs Division, and the North Middlesex Starts in the West Yeck Division.

