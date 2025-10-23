Current & Past Articles » Sports

Alliston continues to dominate Junior C North Carruthers Division

October 23, 2025   ·   0 Comments


Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Alliston Hornets continue to steamroll through the 2025/26 Ontario Junior C hockey season after winning three games over three days on the weekend.

The Hornets are in first place in the North Carruthers Division and have moved into first place in the Provincial Junior Hockey League overall.

After 11 games, the Alliston team remains undefeated.

It is a repeat of last season when the team had a huge regular season, winning 40 of 42 games.

However, the team fell apart in the playoffs and lost the 2024/25 North Carruthers Division Final to the Orillia Terriers.

They are back and trying to redeem themselves after last year’s failure, and so far, they are looking very strong.

The Orillia Terriers are in a familiar spot again this season – second place. That’s where they spent most of last year’s season.

The Terriers have an 8-3 record after this past weekend with 16 points.

Orillia also has a strong team this year.

In third place, the Penetang Kings have won six games after 10 times on the ice – good for 14 points.

The Stayner Siskins are off to a slow start this season and are in the middle of the pack. They have a 6-5 record and 12 points.

The Innisfil Spartans, Midland Flyers, and Muskoka Bears are separated by two points and are in fifth, sixth, and seventh place, respectively.

In the basement, the Huntsville Otters have won two games out of 10 played this season.

With a 42-game schedule, there is still a lot of hockey to be played this year, and anything can happen over the next four months of the regular season.

Other first place teams in the PJHL include the Uxbridge Bruins in the East Orr Division, the Amherstview Jets in the East Tod Division, the Hanover Barons in the North Pollock Division, the Dundas Blues in the South Bloomfield Division, the Wellesley Applejacks in the South Doherty Division, the Lakeshore Canadiens in the West Stobbs Division, and the North Middlesex Starts in the West Yeck Division. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Fire Department looking for new recruits

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER New volunteer firefighters are encouraged to apply or contact the Shelburne and District Fire Department during the ...

Fall fun: Pumpkinfest returns to Natasha Paterson Memorial Park with over 700 attendees

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents came together to celebrate the ‘giving season’ at the third annual Pumpkinfest. The Rotary Club ...

Haunt in the Park awarded for Best Canadian Walk-Through Haunt in 2024

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family Haunt in the Park is putting the Town of Shelburne on the map for ...

Shelburne Ethnic Group celebrates Navrati at Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex

By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Ethnic Group gathered to celebrate Navrati at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, Sept. 27, in a colourful and ...

Music Walk to be held at Split Rock Narrows for Bruce Trail Day this weekend

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bruce Trail Day will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 5, and the local Dufferin Hi-Land Club is hosting ...

Haunt in the Park to return to Shelburne at new location

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family’s Haunt in the Park is rising up for another year of spooks, but will ...

Shelburne man shares personal journey with cerebral palsy in debut book, ‘Beyond the Chair’

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A Shelburne-based author is inviting readers to “roll” with him as he shares his experiences of growing ...

Shelburne Rotary Club seeking student applicants for youth exchange program

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Rotary Club of Shelburne is looking for a student from Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre welcomes children for playful Teddy Bear Clinic

A visit to the hospital can be scary, especially if you’ve never been. Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) gave local children and their families a ...

Shelburne’s automatic speed enforcement cameras to begin issuing fines tomorrow

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Drivers travelling through the Town of Shelburne will want to keep a close eye on their speed ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support