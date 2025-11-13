Current & Past Articles » Sports

Alliston Hornets 13-game winning streak comes to an end after loss to Stayner Siskins

November 13, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Alliston Hornets took their first loss of the season when they travelled to Stayner on Thursday, Nov. 6, to take on the Siskins.

The loss ended a 13-game winning streak for the Hornets.

After leading 4-1 in the first period, the Alliston squad was hammered with four unanswered goals in the second period, and two more in the final period for a 7-4 loss.

They were back on the winning side the following night when they hosted the Midland Flyers at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre on Friday, Nov. 7.

Alliston was leading 2-1 at the end of the first period on goals from Mark Coish and Nick Lamont.

It was a 4-1 game at the end of the second period on goals from Duncan Grube and Will Millington.

The Flyers scored midway in the third frame.

Alliston’s Mark Coish scored the game’s final goal, his second of the night, late in the third period, to make it a 5-2 win for the Hornets.

It was a whole new game for several players on the ice as the two teams just finished trading players.

Alliston traded three players to Stayner, and two Stayner players were brought over to the Alliston camp.

“I think our confidence is really high,” said Hornets head coach Dan Schaly after the Friday night game against Midland. “The guys are learning a lot of new systems and we are blending together as a team. We just had a trade – a couple went to Stayner and we got a couple back. We got some younger players and can play the next two or three years. In tonight’s game we worked hard, we want to make sure we don’t take anyone for granted. I think we forechecked hard and moved the puck and we made a lot of systematic plays. We played as a five-man unit.”

The Hornets played well defensively and kept the Flyers from getting many quality shots on net.

“On defence we were good over all,” said Hornets assistant coach Justin Madden. “We had a couple of shaky plays on the blue line. We need to clean those up and get the puck out and keep it simple.”

The Hornets maintain first place in the North Carruthers Division with a 13-1 record.

They are followed by the Orillia Terriers and the Stayner Siskins.

The Hornets will have a couple of road games this week.

They return to home ice at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre on Friday, Nov. 21, when they will host the Orillia Terriers.

Game time is 7:30 p.m.



         

