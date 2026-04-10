LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Spring Economic Update falls short for Dufferin-Caledon families

May 14, 2026 · 0 Comments

Dear Editor,

Canadians were hoping the Liberal government’s recent Spring Economic Update 2026 would deliver some much-needed relief for their wallets. It instead delivered a huge disappointment by failing to offer new measures to lower costs on food or to make housing more affordable.

The Spring Economic Update does simplify the Disability Tax Credit. It’s a welcome and positive measure that will improve access for Canadians. There’s also new funding proposed for skilled trades, which is something I have been pushing for, for years.

Despite promises of fiscal discipline and restraint, Canadians are still faced with a $65 billion deficit. There’s $37 billion in new spending without a clear plan to balance the budget. The Spring Economic Update forecasts that growth will drop and inflation will rise in 2026, but still adds more costs, more taxes, more debt, and more inflation for Canadians who are already struggling with affordability.

This hurt is felt here in Dufferin-Caledon. Families continue to grapple with expensive groceries, housing that’s out of reach, and paycheques that can’t be stretched any further. Consider these statistics:

• According to the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, the average price for a home in Caledon was $1.11 million in January 2026, while in Dufferin County, the average price was $749,392 as of March 2026.

• The average rent in Orangeville is $2,042 and $2,800 in Caledon, according to Zillow (as of April 27, 2026).

• The Orangeville Food Bank reported that it fed 1,613 individuals in December 2025 with 241 of these clients having employment, but still needed help.

• Grocery prices in Canada were up 5.7 per cent in February from a year ago, according to Statistics Canada.

We can and must do better for Canadians. Conservatives have a plan to restore hope and affordability. It includes affordable and abundant energy, low inflation and taxes, free market competition, and national self-reliance. We’ll continue offering this plan to build a Canada that is affordable and secure.

The Spring Economic Update aims to recognize the strain of higher costs on Canadians, but falls grossly short on delivering a clear action plan to make life affordable again. It’s time for less rhetoric and more results.

Kyle Seeback, M.P.

Dufferin-Caledon

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