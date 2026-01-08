Current & Past Articles » General News

Alliston still leads North Carruthers Division in Junior C hockey league

January 8, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

With 11 games left in the regular season schedule, the Alliston Hornets are leading the North Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League – but not by much.

The Hornets have been in the top spot all season except for a brief period in December when they went into a slump and lost five out of eight games, and the Stayner Siskins took over first place for a few days.

However, the Hornets are back to winning ways, coming out on top in seven of their last eight games.

That gives them a 23-8 record and 46 points to lead the division.

The Siskins are five points behind with 41 – good for second place. The Siskins have played 29 games so far this season, two less than the Hornets, for a 20-9 record, including one overtime loss.

The Hornets and Siskins will meet three more times before the regular season is over, so there should be some good action for Junior C fans as those teams battle it out for the top playoff berth.

In third place, the Orillia Terriers have had a good season and now have a 19-9 record, including one overtime loss.

The Terriers have been consistent this year, following last season, when they won the division with an upset in the final series against the Hornets.

The Penetang Kings have had a good year and are now riding a 17-11 record, including three overtime losses and one shootout loss. The Kings can’t be counted out when it comes to the playoffs this year and could be a contender for the final series.

The Midland Flyers are in fifth place, followed by the Muskoka Bears. The two teams are three points apart. Midland has 23, and Muskoka has 20.

At the bottom, the Innisfil Spartans and Huntsville Otters both have 17 points. Neither team could be considered a serious contender when the playoffs start.

The North Carruthers Division regular season will end on Monday, Feb. 16, with the final line-up determining which teams will face off in the playoffs. 



         

