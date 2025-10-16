Current & Past Articles » General News

Animals from Northern Ontario welcomed at Orangeville and District Animal Centre

October 16, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Over 40 dogs and cats from Northern Ontario arrived at several Ontario SPCA animal centres this week, including the one in Orangeville.  

A total of 14 dogs from the Thunder Bay & District Humane Society and Constance Lake First Nation have arrived at Ontario SPCA animal centres. In addition to the Orangeville and District SPCA Animal Centre, animals arrived in Orillia, Durham, York Region, and Brockville.

The animals are now being placed for adoption.

As well, 30 cats from the Kenora Cat Shelter were transported to Ontario SPCA animal centres this week to find loving homes.

The transfer of these animals comes as the Ontario SPCA’s three-day “iAdopt: Furever Homes Adoption Event” concluded on Sept. 28 and found homes for 123 animals.

“Every adoption creates a ripple effect,” says Sonya Reichel, vice president of operations at the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.

“When an animal finds a loving home, it not only changes that animal’s life, but it also opens up space to help another animal in need. By working with our Northern partners, we’re giving these dogs and cats a second chance.”

So far, in 2025, the Ontario SPCA has worked in Northern communities to transport out 229 animals, and help them find loving homes.

“It also partners with communities to reduce pet overpopulation through its MASH-style spay/neuter and wellness clinics,” said the Ontario SPCA in a press release.

Anyone interested in adopting an animal in need from an Ontario SPCA shelter can visit ontariospca.ca/adopt to view and read about the animals that are available for adoption.

“Animals adopted from the Ontario SPCA are spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and they go home with food from Royal Canin to help ensure a smooth transition into their new home,” said the Ontario SPCA.

Anyone who is unable to adopt can still benefit the lives of animals in their community by becoming a foster volunteer.

Animals who are too young, injured, sick, stressed, or under-socialized to thrive in an animal centre environment are housed by foster volunteers.

To learn more about the foster program, visit ontariospca.ca/foster.



         

