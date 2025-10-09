Current & Past Articles » General News

Annual Witches Walk aims to return to downtown Erin in support of Headwaters 

October 9, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

An enchanted evening of shopping is on its way to the Erin community with the goal of bringing the magic of the season to life while raising funds to support Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC).

The Wellington Dufferin Women’s Association (WDWA) has announced the return of the annual Witches Walk, which will take place on Oct. 24 in downtown Erin.

“Organizing the Witches Walk is one of the highlights of our year,” said WDWA President Sarah Majeski. “It’s a night where we celebrate women, community, and giving back – all while having a blast. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for another unforgettable evening.”

Started in 2022, the Witches Walk has become a beloved tradition in the Erin community, bringing a mix of community spirit, themed festivities, and charitable giving tighter for one night. Each year, hundreds of participants dress in their finest witch attire to enjoy a night of shopping, raffles, and mystical experiences.

Local businesses along Main Street in Erin are transformed into a “witchy market” offering exclusive coupons, themed products, and a one-of-a-kind raffle.

Last year, the Witches Walk raised over $5,000 for Headwaters Health Care Foundation to help fund vital equipment for the local hospital. This year, organizers of the event are hoping to surpass the amount raised in 2024.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be the beneficiary of this year’s Witches Walk once again,” said Shauna Santarossa, senior development officer at Headwaters Health Care Foundation. “The energy and generosity of this event are truly inspiring, and we’re so grateful to the WDWA and the Erin community for their continued support of local health care.”

Tickets for the 4th Annual Witches Walk are available now for $25. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their most spellbinding costumes and prepare for a night of laughter, connection, and community magic.

For more details about the Witches Walk and to purchase tickets, visit the WDWA’s official event page at www.wdwa.ca.



         

