Attention Readers!

January 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

In this edition of the Shelburne Free Press, we pick up with the second half of the biggest stories that mattered to our readers

between July and December 2025. With that, here’s a look back at the year that was.

July 3

• Streams Community Hub is hoping to address its sustainability and longevity in the local community with a new fundraising campaign. The youth-art focused charity has launched an extended fundraising campaign called One of 1,000, which looks to stir up 1,000 monthly donors from across Dufferin County to help sustain the charity for future generations.

July 10

• The Museum of Dufferin’s historic Corbetton Church has reopened following interior renovations and is now ready for the community to rent. The Corbetton Wesleyan Methodist Church was originally built in 1885. In 1925, the church became known as St. James United and served its community for 112 years until its closure in 1997.

• Aviation enthusiasts flew into Dufferin County for a special event commemorating the centennial anniversary of an aircraft pivotal to the history of aviation. Members of the International Moth Airplane Club, also known as the de Havilland Moth Club, welcomed historic aviation enthusiasts at Martin Airfield in East Garafraxa on Saturday (July 5) to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the de Havilland DH.60 Moth, a British two-seat touring and training aircraft.

July 24

• Melancthon Against Quarries (MAQ) is preparing to take the next steps in opposing the construction of a below-the-water-table quarry in north Dufferin County. The grassroots organization announced in a newsletter on July 16 that they will be launching a letter-writing campaign in opposition to Strada Aggregate’s application.

• A local not-for-profit group of quilters and blanketeers is providing the warmth of handmade blankets to children and teenagers experiencing illness or difficulty in their lives. The Dufferin Chapter of Project Linus, established in 2023 by Christine Taylor, consists of dedicated individuals who craft the blankets at no cost to those who receive them. Since the chapter was formed, over 300 blankets have been donated in Dufferin County.

July 31

• Shelburne Town Council has approved amendments to the budget process schedule for 2026 in response to strong mayor powers. During their meeting on Monday (July 28), the Shelburne Town Council received a report from Carey Holmes, director of financial services, regarding the 2026 strong mayor budget schedule and recommended changes to the legislated timeline.

• Summer is in full swing and Shelburne youth have a new playground where they can swing, climb, and slide. The Town of Shelburne announced on July 28 that after three months of construction the newly upgraded Natasha Paterson Park playground is open to the community.

Aug. 7

• Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has reached another milestone in bringing the community its first-ever magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) suite. The local hospital marked the official arrival and placement of the prefabricated unit that will house their new MRI suite. The unit, called a cassette, arrived at Headwaters Hospital shortly after noon on Tuesday (Aug. 5) and was lifted by a crane onto a foundation pad.

• Shelburne resident and Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) trustee Alethia O’Hara-Stephenson is stepping into a new role. During a special board meeting hosted on July 30, O’Hara-Stephenson, who represents the Town of Orangeville through the UGDSB, was elected as the new vice-chair.

Aug. 21

• An accomplished singer and poignant songwriter recently brought the community together in support of local healthcare. The 20th Annual Jim Cuddy Jamboree came to the Lyric Pond in Honeywood on June 29 in support of the Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF), and it was announced on Aug. 19 that it raised $17,587.

• A pilot from Dufferin County is being recognized for her contributions and leadership in the aviation industry with a prestigious award. Heather Hills, a resident of Orangeville, has been announced as a recipient of the Rising Star Award from Northern Lights Aero Foundation (NLAF). Each year, the Northern Lights Aero Foundation (NLAF) grants the prestigious Elsie Awards, recognizing Canadian women who have made a significant contribution to aviation or aerospace.

Aug. 28

• For nearly 20 years, Dufferin County veteran Chris Skalozub has run a local initiative to have Highway of Heroes stickers on every emergency service vehicle in the community. Skalozub started the Highway of Heroes decal initiative with his best friend and fellow veteran, Robert “Bob” Marston. The initiative gets its namesake from the Highway of Heroes, a 170-km stretch of Highway 401 from the Canadian Forces Base in Trenton to Toronto, which pays tribute to fallen Canadian soldiers.

Sept. 4

• Drivers travelling through the Town of Shelburne will want to keep a close eye on their speed or be prepared to pay a hefty fine. The Town of Shelburne is set to officially implement a speed enforcement program in the community as of Friday, Sept. 5. Shelburne Town Council received an updated report on the automated speed enforcement (ASE) program during their meeting on Aug. 25.

Sept. 18

• Family Transition Place (FTP) is marking a milestone in the organization’s history as it commemorates 40 years of providing support to the community. FTP was founded in 1985 by a determined group of community members committed to creating a safe space for families in transition.

Sept. 25

• A Shelburne-based author is inviting readers to “roll” with him as he shares his experiences of growing up with a physical disability in his debut book. Mark Rodgers, a 21-year-old Shelburne resident, has self-published a children’s book titled “Beyond the Chair,” which details his experience with cerebral palsy and going through life with a disability.

• Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) has raised a record-breaking total of donations to support surgical care at Headwaters Hospital. The hospital foundation announced in a press release on Sept. 18 that they raised a total of $925,000 at their 26th annual Headwaters Health Care Foundation Gala, which was held at the Hockley Valley Resort on Sept. 12.

• The Town of Shelburne is preparing to submit its comments and concerns regarding the proposed expansion of the Strada Aggregate quarry. During their meeting on Monday (Sept. 22), Coun. Walter Benotto asked to discuss communications from the Township of Melancthon regarding the Strada Aggregate quarry application. In the communications, the Township of Melancthon informed the surrounding communities that they had been notified of the application submission by Strada Aggregates for a quarry operation within its existing 360–acre sand and gravel pit, and the 60-day commenting period under the Aggregate Resources Act (ARA) had commenced as of Sept. 11. Coun. Benotto raised concerns about the application, particularly the lack of information on how increasing traffic for the proposed operation would impact the Shelburne community.

Oct. 2

• The Little Family’s Haunt in the Park is rising up for another year of spooks, but will find itself in a new location. The 2025 Haunt in the Park will be held at KTH Manufacturing, located at 300 2nd Line, instead of Fiddle Park. The change in location is due to ongoing construction at Fiddle Park.

• The Shelburne Ethnic Group gathered to celebrate Navrati at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, Sept. 27, in a colourful and lively event. Navratri, meaning ‘nine nights,’ is one of India’s most vibrant and spiritually significant festivals, dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms.

• The page is turning, and a new chapter is set to begin for the Shelburne Public Library. Rose Dotten, chief executive officer (CEO) for the local library, will be retiring from the position after 17 years in the role.

Oct. 9

• A new chapter is starting for the Shelburne Public Library. Shannon McGrady has been named as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the local library following the retirement of current CEO Rose Dotten.

• The Little Family Haunt in the Park is putting the Town of Shelburne on the map for a must-stop destination for Halloween, as they received nationwide recognition. The event has been given the 2024 Best Canadian Walk-Through Haunt award from the Canadian Haunters Association.

Oct. 16

• Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has officially opened Dufferin-Caledon’s first-ever magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) suite after years of advocacy, community engagement, and fundraising. Staff members, volunteers, and community dignitaries gathered outside the local hospital on Tuesday (Oct. 14) for a special ceremony celebrating the grand opening of the Morningview Foundation MRI Suite.

• The Town of Shelburne is developing a commercial-grade kitchen for community use to help support the growth of local food entrepreneurs and small food processors. Carol Maitland, economic development officer for the Town of Shelburne, presented Council with a report on the development of the commissary kitchen at Fiddle Park during their meeting on Oct. 6. The project will see the existing 1,400 square foot kitchen at Fiddle Park transformed from an underutilized space into a professional-grade kitchen for local food entrepreneurs to rent.

Oct. 23

• A member of the Dufferin County Paramedic Service (DCPS) was recently recognized by the Governor General for his more than two decades of contributions to communities throughout Ontario. The Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs (OAPC) recognized 130 paramedics with the Governor General’s Emergency Medical Exemplary Service Medal during a ceremony on Sept. 25. Among those recognized was Dufferin County paramedic John McMurray, who worked in paramedicine for 21 years.

Oct. 30

• Shelburne residents, library patrons, friends, family, and colleagues of the local library’s longtime CEO, Rose Dotten, gathered at the library on Oct. 26 to pay tribute to her retirement. Dotten has been CEO of the Shelburne Public Library for 17 years, first assuming the position in 2008.

• Shelburne council has reviewed the 2026 draft budget and agreed to present it to a public meeting on Nov. 24. The budget briefing, headed by Carey Holmes, director of financial services and treasurer, was heard by council on Monday, Oct. 27, at a regular meeting. Holmes outlined the three budget framework report recommendations presented to council on Oct. 6 to start the briefing. The town budget is looking at a suggested 5.4 per cent increase to the tax levy to account cover the costs of the running the municipality in 2026.

• Shelburne Council has approved a recommendation to seek funding for an Environmental Assessment for a proposed truck bypass. Recognized as an issue since at least 2003, the bypass discussion has passed through multiple hands over the past two decades. The town has highlighted semi-truck traffic as a known disturbance to residents and businesses. Before any construction of a bypass can begin, however, a comprehensive Environmental Assessment (EA) is needed. This assessment is estimated to cost $1.2 million.

Nov. 6

• A local expert sounded the alarm about the proposed Strada Melancthon quarry project during a meeting at Horning Mills Community Hall on Nov. 4, warning a group of about 40 residents of the potentially destructive impact it could have. The proposed quarry has recently attracted significant attention, as Strada continues to push ahead with plans that hydrogeology research expert Garry Hunter said are untethered from reality.

Nov. 13

• It has been 80 years since Germany’s unconditional surrender to the Allied powers, effectively ending World War II. On Tuesday, Nov. 11, the Town of Shelburne demonstrated its dedication to never forgetting the sacrifices Canadians made to achieve that victory. Local politicians, veterans, their families, and residents gathered at the Shelburne Legion Branch 220 to begin the morning with a service to remember the dead and honour the living. Veterans sat on stage, behind the crowd, and within, close to relatives or by themselves. Air Cadets from #164 Squadron waited nearby.

Nov. 20

• Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests (MNRF) has put forward a proposal to change the Boyne Valley Provincial Park’s size and hunting rules. In a document titled “Supplemental Document Supporting Environmental Registry of Ontario Proposal Notice Number 019-9306,” the provincial government is planning a large overhaul of parks across the province, including here in Dufferin County. The Boyne Valley Provincial Park is set to have 496 hectares added to its regulated area, almost doubling its size. This land was previously acquired by the Ontario government in other deals. However, the Ontario government, through the MNRF, is also considering permitting hunting within the regulated areas, which include trails managed by the Dufferin Hi-Land Bruce Trail Club.

• The Town of Shelburne has deactivated its automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras after the Ford government passed legislation banning their use across the province last Friday. The cameras were only in use for 70 days in Shelburne before the pilot program was forced to end.

• The Town of Shelburne has officially submitted a formal response to Strada Aggregates Inc.’s application to expand and quarry below the water table, highlighting several local concerns. The Strada quarry has been a hotly debated topic since it first appeared, drawing sharp criticism from local residents, politicians, and environmental experts. Shelburne has specifically raised concerns about the amount of water the quarry will be drawing from the area.

Nov. 27

• The Town of Shelburne approved its 2026 municipal budget with a 5 per cent tax increase, despite total operating costs rising to roughly $15.57 million, representing a 14 per cent increase over 2025.

Dec. 4

• Changes are being proposed following the discovery that a local scrapyard was in possession of illegal items and in violation of various community bylaws. On Wednesday, Nov. 19, the Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant at Northern Iron and Metal in Melancthon. What they found was a plethora of illegal items. Melanchton Mayor Darren White said the town has had prior issues with the scrapyard, but this is the first time that arrests have ever been made.

Dec. 11

• Giving Tuesday encouraged donations to the many not-for-profits and charities that support the fabric of communities around the world on Dec. 2. Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) achieved unprecedented success on Giving Tuesday, raising $143,882. With support from its matching gift sponsor, the Steve and Sandra Hartman Charitable Family Foundation, this amount doubles to $287,764.

• Family Transition Place (FTP) held an outdoor ceremony to recognize the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women on Thursday, Dec. 4. The gathering recognized that gender-based violence remains an ongoing crisis across Canada and beyond. A moment of silence was held shortly after the start of the ceremony, a vigil for women killed for simply being women. Candles were lit for the memorial.

Dec. 18

• A petition against the proposed Strada Quarry in Melancthon is gaining traction locally. While the public comment period has officially closed for Strada’s quarry expansion proposal, objections are still just as firm as ever, as local voices have promised to keep up the pressure on Strada and the Ontario government of Doug Ford. Nanci Malek, a local resident and community leader opposed to the quarry development, said that just because public comments are no longer being accepted doesn’t mean people should be silent.

Dec. 25

• The Dufferin Community Foundation announced on Wednesday, Dec. 17, its fall 2025 grant recipients. Shirley Boxem, grants committee chair, said these charities were chosen for their ongoing outstanding service to the community. The six charities chosen will receive grants ranging from $2,000 to $8,250 to support initiatives that range from socks for people in need to watershed education for kids, all uniquely important to the community. The grants will be used primarily for programs in 2026.

Readers Comments (0)