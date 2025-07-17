Sports

Baysox continue to lead North Dufferin Baseball League’s senior division

July 17, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Owen Sound Baysox continue to lead the North Dufferin Baseball League (NBDL) with first place in the standings after 16 games.

With a 14-2 record, the Baysox are six points ahead of the second-place New Lowell Knights. The Owen Sound team is on a six-game winning streak and hasn’t lost a game since June 1.

The Baysox are the defending Strother Cup champions, having won the cup last season.

New Lowell has an 11-4 record at the end of the weekend and 22 points, which puts them in second place.

In the number three spot, the Ivy Rangers are doing well with a 10-5-1 record and 21 points so far for the season.

They are followed by the Lisle Astros, who are banking on a 9-7-1 record.

In the middle of the pack this year, the Bolton Brewers, Midland Mariners, Creemore Padres, and Barrie Angels are separated by five points. Bolton has 19, Midland has 17, and Creemore and Barrie each have 15 points.

Rounding out the field, the Orillia Majors are in ninth place, followed by the Clarksburg Blues, Mansfield Cubs, and the Caledon Cardinals.

There’s going to be a wild effort from the bottom teams this year as they try to gain some wins to make the 8th seed playoff spot.

Caledon can’t make the playoffs even if they win all the games they have left on the schedule. Mansfield would have to win their remaining games and hope the other lower seed teams lose all of theirs, so it isn’t likely that Mansfield will be in the playoffs this year.

Clarksburg has a slim chance, but is unlikely to make the eighth playoff seed.

The Mansfield Cubs had a double-header against the Midland Mariners on Sunday, July 13, on the diamond in Mansfield.

It was a hot day with both games played under a blazing sun.

Game One of the double-header resulted in a 1-1 tie.

The Mariners got the upper hand in the second game of the afternoon with a 10-5 win.

The Cubs played their final home game of the regular season on Wednesday, July 16.

Results were not available at press time.

The NDBL regular season wraps up on July 27, before going into the playoffs. 



         

