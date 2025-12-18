Big effort in the second half gives Centre Dufferin basketball team the win

December 18, 2025

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

It was a fast-paced, well-played game when the Royals senior boys’ basketball team from Centre Dufferin District High School travelled to Fergus to take on the Eagles from Emmanuel Christian High School on Monday, Dec. 15.

The two teams were evenly matched in this game, with plenty of end-to-end action.

At half-time, the game was tied at 24, after the teams matched each other basket for basket in the first two quarters of play.

It was the second half that gave the Royals the win.

After the half-time break, the Centre Dufferin team turned it up a notch and started outscoring the Eagles.

At the end of the third quarter, the Royals had a 34-29 lead.

In the fourth quarter, the Royals were hitting the hoop while putting up a good defence to stop the Eagles from scoring.

The final was a 44-30 win for the Royals.

“We turned up the intensity in the second half,” said Royals power forward Paul Robinson after the game. “We started talking more on defence and started transitioning more on offence and we decided to work together as a team more. On offence, we moved the ball really well. We passed and cut, and got everybody involved in the play. On defence, it was a really physical game. They were being physical so we had to turn up the intensity and start playing physical with them. We started pressing them more and made them throw turnovers. We were talking more.”

The Centre Dufferin team is working well together, and Paul said they are getting better as the season goes on.

“Each game we play, we get more familiar with each other, and our chemistry gets better,” Paul said. “Each game we play, we get more comfortable, and we’re getting better every game.”

After this game, the Royals are in third place in the District 4 standings with a 2-1 record.

Westside Secondary School is currently in first place.

The Royals will have a couple of road games to start the new year.

They will return to home court at CDDHS on Wednesday, Feb. 4, to host Emmanuel Christian High School.

Game time is 4 p.m.

