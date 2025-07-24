Big sixth inning gives Mansfield Cubs U15 AA the win

Current & Past Articles » Sports

They played a solid game through all seven innings, but it was the sixth inning that really moved the Mansfield Cubs U15 AA ahead during their Tuesday, July 15 game against the Barrie BayCats on the diamond in Mansfield.

The Cubs took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning.

In the second inning, Blake Pyle led off with a single, then stole second base.

Landon Roncone batted in a run to give the Cubs a two-run lead.

No runs were scored by either team in the third inning.

Ty Hamilton had a big hit in the fourth inning when he hit to deep field for a double, but the Cubs couldn’t finish with any scoring.

The BayCats scored two in the sixth inning to move the score a little closer.

It was the sixth inning where the Cubs’ bats really got moving.

Mason Fogal hit a double to bring in a run. An error allowed the Cubs to score another run.

That was followed by a hit from Corey Coe that brought in two more runs.

Pyle had another big hit that brought in run number seven for the Cubs.

The BayCats challenged in their final at-bat, bringing in three runs, but the Cubs held on and left the diamond with an 8-5 win.

“At first we were hitting and doing good defence, but we ran into a little trouble in the last inning, but we got through it,” said Cubs third baseman Blake Pyle. “We were swinging the bat and getting good contact.”

Teammate Ryan Keba thought the team played a clean game.

“We played good. We hit well and didn’t have many errors,” Ryan said after the game. “We picked it up in the sixth inning and figured out the pitcher.”

The Cubs will be back on their home diamond in Mansfield on Saturday, July 26, to host the Thornhill Reds in a morning game.

Game time is 11 a.m.



         

