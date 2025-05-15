Bistro DuPain relocates to Primrose, offering authentic French baked goods

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

A little taste of France has come to the North Dufferin community with the opening of a new bakery.

Bistro DuPain, an authentic French bakery owned and operated by Alan Le Louedec and Gaelle Thollet, celebrated the grand opening of the new location in Primrose on May 2.

“We were not expecting to be that busy and it was very nice to see that many people come the first day,” Le Louedec told the Free Press. “We even had to close early because we sold out. It was amazing to see that welcoming and to see lots of clients.”

The couple’s first venture in the food industry was a food truck called Bistro Bregon that served crepes and galettes. After running the food truck for a number of years, the couple decided to take the next step and opened their bakery Bistro DuPain in Erin in May 2020.

In 2024, Le Louedec and Thollet were looking for a permanent space for the bakery and ended up purchasing a building along Highway 89. From there, they began renovations and plans to relocate Bistro DuPain from Erin to Primrose.

Bistro DuPain in Erin officially closed on April 19 and the new location opened two week later in Primrose.

The bakery sells a variety of handcrafted breads, baked goods and French delicacies, of which almost 100 per cent are made in-house by Le Louedec and Thollet.

They bake with Signature T65 flour from Les Moulins de Soulanges in Quebec. Signature T65 is a GMO-free hard red spring wheat that is sustainably grown to protect the environment.

“What we do, it’s very classic French bakery,” explained Le Louedec, who has professional training in French baking. “What makes something good is to get simple ingredients, but good ones.”

Bistro DuPain is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Wednesday and Fridays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information on Bistro DuPain’s menu and catering options can be found by visiting www.bistrodupain.com.

