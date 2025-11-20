Current & Past Articles » General News

Butterfly Bereavement Project art installation opens at local hospital, Orangeville Library

November 20, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

As National Grief and Bereavement Day passes, the Bethell Hospice wants to open up hearts and minds to processing grief and loss through a series of art displays in Dufferin County.

The displays in town will be located at the Headwaters Health Care Center ambulatory wing, with a general viewing event today (Nov. 20) from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Another display will be at the Orangeville Public Library on Mill Street, with a viewing event on Nov. 21, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Titled the Butterfly Bereavement Project, the idea is simple: helping those struggling with loss express their feelings through art. 

Bethell Hospice executive director Margaret Pann said it grew out of a desire to find a way to offer a more visible support mechanism to those in need.

“It really comes out of National Grief and Bereavement Day,” she said. “The real crux of it is that we all experience grief and loss; it’s a shared thing. We were thinking, really, about how we could make that more visible to people in a way that also can offer support to each other.”

Paan continued by saying that the butterfly is already a symbol used in the grieving process and also represents the cycle of life. They are the sum of someone’s grieving feelings towards another.

“It’s the way I think people see it, the light, the shape of the butterfly, it means a lot to people,” she said. “When you see one of our displays, you know that each and every one of those butterflies was made by somebody that who was likely thinking about someone important to them.” 

“Those butterflies are like many hearts and memories and a lot of love put together,” Paan added.

The project now numbers 3,500 butterflies and counting, potentially 4,000. While initially starting out with only a handful of participants four years ago, the initiative has expanded rapidly across the county, with thousands participating. Bethell Hospice has also had to expand its chosen venues in order to accommodate the size of its displays.

Even still, Paan said that everyone is encouraged to take up a butterfly and express themselves.

“I would encourage people to reach out, because you aren’t alone, and there are supports here to help you,” she said. 

“We have kits that anyone can use. You do this as an exercise at home and in comfort, even with your family, because that’s what this is all about. None of us are alone in grief. I want people to be able to reflect, whether that’s through the butterflies or another means.”

Paan also wanted to extend her thanks to the Ontario government for continuing to invest in counseling and support services across the province. Because of recent investments, more opportunities and programs have become available, including a new grief and bereavement services provider for youth and children.

“The Ministry of Health has invested heavily into grief and bereavement services in the last two years,” she said. “Sylvia Jones has been very supportive, and we’ve gotten more money now to run our programs and even expand them. We are extremely grateful to them.”



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne ends automated speed enforcement

Ford Government bans use of municipal speed cameras effective Nov. 14 Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Town of Shelburne has deactivated ...

Shelburne honours veterans past and present at annual Remembrance Day Service 

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER It has been 80 years since Germany’s unconditional surrender to the Allied powers, effectively ending World War ...

Community meeting demonstrates disconnect between Strada and residents

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local expert sounded the alarm about the proposed Strada Melancthon quarry project during a meeting at ...

Offering hot meals to those in need

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Times have not been easy on Canadians, as evidenced by the sharp increase in food bank use ...

Shelburne council seeks funding assistance for $1.2 million truck bypass environmental assessment

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne Council has approved a recommendation to seek funding for an Environmental Assessment for a proposed truck ...

Shelburne Fire Department looking for new recruits

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER New volunteer firefighters are encouraged to apply or contact the Shelburne and District Fire Department during the ...

Fall fun: Pumpkinfest returns to Natasha Paterson Memorial Park with over 700 attendees

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents came together to celebrate the ‘giving season’ at the third annual Pumpkinfest. The Rotary Club ...

Haunt in the Park awarded for Best Canadian Walk-Through Haunt in 2024

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family Haunt in the Park is putting the Town of Shelburne on the map for ...

Shelburne Ethnic Group celebrates Navrati at Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex

By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Ethnic Group gathered to celebrate Navrati at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, Sept. 27, in a colourful and ...

Music Walk to be held at Split Rock Narrows for Bruce Trail Day this weekend

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bruce Trail Day will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 5, and the local Dufferin Hi-Land Club is hosting ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support