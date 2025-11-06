Calling all animal lovers: Procyon Wildlife to host action-packed fundraising gala

November 6, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Procyon Wildlife, a not-for-profit organization that cares for wild animals in the region, is holding its third annual fundraising gala at the end of the month.

The gala runs on Nov. 29, 5:30 to 11:30 p.m., at Caesar’s Centre, Bolton, with dinner, auctions, a 50/50 draw, speeches, comedy, live music, and dancing.

Based out of Beeton, Procyon Wildlife supports the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of injured, sick, and orphaned animals across a 50-kilometre radius, which includes Orangeville, Shelburne, Caledon, and New Tecumseth.

“Every animal that comes through our doors has a story, and each one deserves a second chance. Fundraising events like our gala make that possible. The support we receive from our community allows us to provide the medical care, nutrition, and [a] safe environment that injured and orphaned wildlife need to heal and return to the wild,” said Angela van Breemen of Procyon Wildlife.

Each year, the organization treats hundreds of animals injured by vehicles, displacement, habitat loss, or those that are orphaned due to the loss of their parents.

“The gala is a vital fundraiser that helps cover the significant costs of food, housing, and medical care for these animals,” reads a press release from Procyon Wildlife.

The gala will feature comedians Kelly Zemnickis and Desirée Walsh, who will be entertaining attendees with their stand-up routines.

“Desirée, a comedian with cerebral palsy, traded her early mornings as a competitive swimmer for nights on stage, performing across Canada and appearing on Breakfast Television, the Reel Abilities Film Festival Comedy Night, and ALTdot Comedy Lounge,” reads Procyon’s press release.

“Kelly, a Toronto-based comedian who began her stand-up career at the age of 37, has performed across North America and been featured in major comedy festivals including Boston, Burbank, and Laugh Riot Grrrl. Together, these talented performers promise an evening filled with laughter, warmth, and connection.”

As well, wildlife artist Sarah McComb-Turbitt, known for her lifelike animal portraits, will be painting Procyon’s red-tailed hawk, “Rusty,” on a canvas during the gala. The finished piece will be sold during a live auction later in the evening.

To cap off the gala, Tottenham-based band DazeGoneBy will perform live, offering a fun opportunity to dance to their rock-and-roll sound.

It’s been a busy year at Procyon Wildlife, and there is a constant need to raise funds to support its work year-round.

“[Our wildlife] centre has completed major renovations, including a fully finished office and a beautiful new reception area for admissions. The site now features a charming on-site gift shop, with even more merchandise coming soon to its online store,” reads Procyon Wildlife’s press release.

“The expanded education room provides additional space for hosting community groups, school visits, and volunteer training sessions. Most exciting of all, the new medical triage room is up and running, giving the team improved facilities to care for injured and orphaned animals.”

Tickets to the gala are $185 per person and include a $50 charitable receipt.

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting canadahelps.org/en/charities/procyon-wildlife-rehabilitation-and-education-centre/events/3rd-annual-procyon-wildlife-fundraising-gala and following the instructions on the page.

To sponsor or donate, contact Procyon at procyonfundraising@gmail.com.

Donations are also accepted via e-transfer at debras@procyonwildlife.com.

Readers Comments (0)