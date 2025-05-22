CDDHS girls’ track and field team earn first-place ribbons

May 22, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Students from Centre Dufferin District High School achieved great results on Day 2 of the District 4/10 track and field championships held at St. James Catholic High School in Guelph on Tuesday, May 13

In the senior women’s 100-meter race, Peris Hackshaw finished first with a blistering time of 12.89 seconds and qualified for CWOSSA.

Peris also finished fourth in the women’s senior 200-meter race, with a time of 28.52 seconds.

In the junior women’s high jump, Karah Graham came out on top with a first-place finish and a jump of 1.30 meters. Melody Campbell tied for third place with a jump of 1.10 meters. Both girls have qualified for CWOSSA.

In women’s novice high jump, Katie Fintelman placed third with a jump of 1.10 meters. Katie also placed 17th in the novice women’s triple jump with a distance of 6.14 meters.

Anisha Mohandass placed 19th in the women’s junior 400-meter race with a time of 1:21.09.

Emmery Haigh finished fourth in the women’s junior 1,500-meter race with a time of 5:32.24. Emmery placed sixth in the junior women’s 800-meter race with a time of 2:41.61.

Emmery also placed fourth in the junior women’s triple jump with a distance of 9.73 meters.

Riley Rayfield placed fourth in the junior women’s 3,000-meter race with a time of 14:31.26.

In the women’s 4×100-meter relay, two teams from Centre Dufferin competed.

The team of Karah Graham, Ella Honing, Claire Tyas, and Brooke Nezirevic, finished in 14th place with a time of 1.00.57.

The team of Emmery Haigh, Riley Rayfield, Emily Dopson, and Anisha Mohandass also finished 14th with a time of 1.01.40.

In the junior women’s discus, Brooke Nezirevic placed ninth with a throw of 12.37 meters.

Two girls competed in the junior women’s javelin throw. Puneet Gidda placed 12th with a distance of 11.31 meters. Brooke Nezirevic finished 14th with a distance of 9.28 meters.

In the senior women’s 300-meter, Gabrielle Daly finished 8th with a time of 1:07.82. Gabrielle also placed 4th in the senior women’s 800-meter race with a time of 2:30.43.

Tahvaya Davis-Tate finished 15th in the senior women’s 400-meter with a time of 1:15.27.

In the senior women’s 1,500-meter, Chelsea Thalenhorst placed 7th with a time of 5:35.80. Chelsea also placed 6th in the women’s 3,000-meter with a time of 13:10.23.

In the senior women’s 100-meter hurdles, Julia Fintelman placed 11th with a time of 21.64. Julie also placed 10th in the senior women’s 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:34.91.

Centre Dufferin had three teams entered in the senior women’s 4×100 meter relay.

The team of Trinity Newhook, Emily Robertson, Abby Hutchinson, and Cassie Gansekoele, placed 7th with a time of 56.93.

The team of Ava Ladner, Amberly Snyder, Maggie Long, and Maddison Morrell, finished in 8th place with a time of 57.50.

The team of Melody Campbell, Katie Fintelman, Julia Fintelman, and Isobella Aubree finished in 13th place with a time of 1:01.66.

In the senior women’s high jump, Emily Robertson finished in 4th place with a jump of 2.31 meters.

Julie Fintelman placed 9th in the senior women’s high jump with a jump of 1.20 meters.

In the senior women’s long jump, Emily Robertson finished 11th with a distance of 4.12 meters.

Peris Hackshaw finished 14th in the senior women’s long jump with a distance of 3.86 meters.

In the senior women’s triple jump, Trinity Newhook finished 10th with a distance of 8.55 meters. Trinity also placed 11th in senior women’s discus with a toss of 18.31 meters.

Cassie Gansekoele finished 6th in the women’s senior shot put with a distance of 6.38 meters. Cassie also finished 2nd in senior discus with a throw of 25.59 meters.

Abby Hutchinson finished 15th in the senior women’s shot put with a distance of 5.63 meters. Abby also finished in 15th place in senior women’s discus with a throw of 15.98 meters.

In the senior women’s javelin throw, Cassie Gansekoele placed 7th with a throw of 22.42 meters. Trinity Newhook placed 8th in the same event with a distance of 22.02 meters.

Isobella Aubee placed 18th in the senior women’s javelin with a distance of 10.98 meters.

Abby Hutchinson finished 20th place in senior women’s javelin with a distance of 8.74 meters.

In the women’s open 2000-meter steeplechase, Chelsea Tahlenhorst placed 3rd with a time of 8:14.20.

Gabrielle Daly finished 4th in the women’s open 2000-meter steeplechase with a time of 8:14.50.

Brooke Nezirevic placed 9th in the women’s open steeplechase with a time of 10:52.00.

In the women’s open 4×400 relay, the team of Emmery Haigh, Emily Dopson, Gabrielle Daly, and Chelsea Thalenhorst placed 6th with a time of 4:36.06.

The team of Riley Rayfield, Ella Honing, Julia Fintelman, and Trinity Newhook placed 13th in the women’s open 4×400 relay with a time of 5:11.34.

Top competitors will advance to the regional level at CWOSSA.

Boys’ results from Day 2 of the District 4/10 meeting will be in the next edition of the Free Press.

Readers Comments (0)