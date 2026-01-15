CDDHS girls’ varsity hockey team move into first place after tie

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals girls’ varsity hockey team have moved into first place in the District 4 standings after winning two games and tying one during tournament play on home ice at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex Jan. 8.

District 4 girls’ hockey plays the season with a series of tournament days where each team plays three games over the course of the day.

In the first game of the day, the Royals won 6-3 over Norwell District Secondary School with a come-from-behind win after going down 3-1 in the first period.

Royals right wing Ryleigh Horner scored four goals in that game, including a short-handed goal.

In the second game of the day, the Royals faced off against the Westside Secondary School Thunder from Orangeville.

The Royals were leading 2-1, but a late third period goal from the Thunder tied it and the game ended in a 2-2 tie.

“It was a pretty good game overall. We bounced back from the first period,” said Royals’ Ryleigh Horner of the first game against Norwell District. “We were down 3-1 coming out of the first. We bounced back and got it back in the second period and then just kept going.”

Horner said the second game of the day against Westside went well, but the team fell short in some areas.

“I think we could have moved the puck more and worked more as a team,” Horner said. “We did get good shots on net and rebounds were good. We have to continue that in the next game.”

Teammate Catelyn Clark, who plays defence, said the team has a lot of confidence on the ice this season.

“We’re projected to make it to the playoffs and have home ice,” Clark said. “It gives us a lot of confidence to keep going. We’re all very close. The second game today was a little slow and sloppy.”

The third game of the day, had the Royals up against Erin District High School. The Royals won their final game of the day, leaving the ice with a 4-2 win.

The Royals are now in first place in the District 4 standings with a 5-0-1 undefeated record.

The Royals will be back on the ice during the next tournament day on Feb. 5. That tournament will be played in Palmerston with four teams each playing three games for the day.

