CDDHS senior girls complete regular season with 6-4 record, heading to playoffs

October 30, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) Royals senior girls basketball team is heading into the playoffs after playing their final regular season game in the gym at CDDHS on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

District 4 girls had a 10-game schedule this year that began on Sept. 22.

The Royals faced the Emmanuel Christian High Eagles from Fergus in the final game.

It was a tough game for the Royals when the Eagles went ahead 19-10 at the half.

The Fergus team kept up the pressure in the second half, and when the buzzer sounded to end the third quarter, the Eagles were leading 32-15.

The Royals were playing a good game, but they just couldn’t make any hoops, and the Fergus team pulled ahead in the final quarter to win the game 44-21.

“Even with the final score, we still played good, better than our last game,” said Royals forward Ashley Valade after the game. “We played way better, our chemistry was better, we just have to communicate more. I think for offence, we had the ball moving around the key and passing to the middle – that was nice. We were getting some good quick shots.”

The Royals ended the regular season in third place with a 6-4 record.

The top four teams in the District 4 standings have secured playoff berths.

Norwell District Secondary School and Wellington Heights Secondary School did not make the playoffs this season.

CCDHS will face Emmanuel Christian High School in the semi-final round of the playoffs.

That game was scheduled to take place in Fergus on Wednesday, Oct. 29. Results were not available at press time.

In the other semi-final, the first-place Westside Secondary School Thunder will face the fourth-place Erin District High School squad.

Winning teams from the semi-final round will go on to compete in the District 4 senior girls basketball championship game on Nov. 3. 



         

Categories

