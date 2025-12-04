Current & Past Articles » Sports

Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior boys’ basketball team win inaugural game

December 4, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals won their first game of the season over the Westside Secondary School Thunder from Orangeville.

The home opener took place in the gym at Centre Dufferin on Monday, Dec. 1.

It was a well-played game by both teams, who showed a lot of speed and good ball-handling on the court.

The Royals took an early lead in the first quarter and managed to stay ahead for the entire game.

Centre Dufferin was leading 17-13 early in the second quarter, then moved to 28-19 at the half.

At the end of the third quarter, the Royals extended that lead to 16 points and were ahead 45-29.

Westside put out a big effort in the final quarter, matching the Royals hoop-for-hoop, but they couldn’t gain any ground.

The Royals left the court with a 57-41 win.

“I think we started a little slow, but then then our coach and our teammates picked us up, and we did well going on from there,” said Royals centre Mikey LeGresley after the game. 

“Our rebounds were lousy until our coach gave us a predicament – if anyone gets a rebound off of you, you’re subbing off. So, if someone gets a rebound off of you, you’re coming off, and the next man is coming on. On offence, we did well passing and creating shots. We were good at the passing cut – pass the ball and cut to the basket – we got a couple of hoops doing that.”

Mikey added, “Our transitions were good. We’d get the rebound and throw it up the court for a transition and a bucket. On defence, the best we did was we’ve been working on a pack drill, and I think we did well on that. I think we need to work on talking a little bit (more), but we played a good game.”

The Royals will be back on their home court on Wednesday, Dec. 10, to host Norwell District Second School.

Game time is at 4 p.m.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Melancthon mayor ‘shocked’ by raid at local scrapyard

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Changes are being proposed following the discovery that a local scrapyard was in possession of illegal items ...

Shelburne’s Santa Claus parade to return to downtown core

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER For those who are in search of some holiday cheer, Santa Claus is coming to town. Shelburne’s ...

Shelburne ends automated speed enforcement

Ford Government bans use of municipal speed cameras effective Nov. 14 Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Town of Shelburne has deactivated ...

Shelburne honours veterans past and present at annual Remembrance Day Service 

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER It has been 80 years since Germany’s unconditional surrender to the Allied powers, effectively ending World War ...

Community meeting demonstrates disconnect between Strada and residents

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local expert sounded the alarm about the proposed Strada Melancthon quarry project during a meeting at ...

Offering hot meals to those in need

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Times have not been easy on Canadians, as evidenced by the sharp increase in food bank use ...

Shelburne council seeks funding assistance for $1.2 million truck bypass environmental assessment

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne Council has approved a recommendation to seek funding for an Environmental Assessment for a proposed truck ...

Shelburne Fire Department looking for new recruits

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER New volunteer firefighters are encouraged to apply or contact the Shelburne and District Fire Department during the ...

Fall fun: Pumpkinfest returns to Natasha Paterson Memorial Park with over 700 attendees

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents came together to celebrate the ‘giving season’ at the third annual Pumpkinfest. The Rotary Club ...

Haunt in the Park awarded for Best Canadian Walk-Through Haunt in 2024

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family Haunt in the Park is putting the Town of Shelburne on the map for ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support