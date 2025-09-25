Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior girls win home opener

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior girls’ basketball team came out on top in their home and season opener on Monday, Sept. 22.

The Royals hosted the Norwell District Secondary School Varsity Reds in the gym at Centre Dufferin.

This was a transition year for the Royals as many senior players graduated last year, and they have filled the ranks with younger players.

It was the team’s first time on the court. The gym at CDDHS was closed due to unforeseen maintenance, so the team couldn’t practice prior to the home opener.

At the end of the first quarter in Monday’s game, the Royals were leading 3-1.

The Royals got a couple of points early in the second quarter on a free-throw by Ashley Valade and a second successful free-throw from Kallyn Waterfield.

At the half, the Royals were leading 11-4.

The third quarter ended with a 15-4 Centre Dufferin lead.

In the final quarter, the Varsity Reds put out a big effort to challenge the Royals. They closed the scoring gap, but time ran out for them.

The Royals won the game 17-14.

“I think this game went very well, but we haven’t had a practice yet,” said Royals point guard Teá Bosiljevac, following the win. “The gym was broken when we were supposed to have our first practice. We had try-outs on Monday and Tuesday, and we were going to practice on Thursday, but we couldn’t use the gym. We had a meeting in a classroom and then we went outside and showed our players where to be on the court. We have a young team – we only have three or four seniors and most of the team are rookies and have never played on a team before.”

Considering the team’s shaky start to the season, they played well on the court in their first game.

“I think that moving around and finding the open spots, we did well,” Teá said. “We just need to finish what we started. On defense, we talk a lot and know where we are supposed to be in position on the court. I think we are good for calling when we have the ball and when we need to switch.”

The Royals will be back on their home court on Wednesday, Oct. 1, when they will host the Erin District High School Raiders.

The tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

