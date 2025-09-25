Current & Past Articles » Sports

Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior girls win home opener

September 25, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior girls’ basketball team came out on top in their home and season opener on Monday, Sept. 22.

The Royals hosted the Norwell District Secondary School Varsity Reds in the gym at Centre Dufferin.

This was a transition year for the Royals as many senior players graduated last year, and they have filled the ranks with younger players.

It was the team’s first time on the court. The gym at CDDHS was closed due to unforeseen maintenance, so the team couldn’t practice prior to the home opener.

At the end of the first quarter in Monday’s game, the Royals were leading 3-1.

The Royals got a couple of points early in the second quarter on a free-throw by Ashley Valade and a second successful free-throw from Kallyn Waterfield.

At the half, the Royals were leading 11-4.

The third quarter ended with a 15-4 Centre Dufferin lead.

In the final quarter, the Varsity Reds put out a big effort to challenge the Royals. They closed the scoring gap, but time ran out for them.

The Royals won the game 17-14.

“I think this game went very well, but we haven’t had a practice yet,” said Royals point guard Teá Bosiljevac, following the win. “The gym was broken when we were supposed to have our first practice. We had try-outs on Monday and Tuesday, and we were going to practice on Thursday, but we couldn’t use the gym. We had a meeting in a classroom and then we went outside and showed our players where to be on the court. We have a young team – we only have three or four seniors and most of the team are rookies and have never played on a team before.”

Considering the team’s shaky start to the season, they played well on the court in their first game.

“I think that moving around and finding the open spots, we did well,” Teá said. “We just need to finish what we started. On defense, we talk a lot and know where we are supposed to be in position on the court. I think we are good for calling when we have the ball and when we need to switch.”

The Royals will be back on their home court on Wednesday, Oct. 1, when they will host the Erin District High School Raiders.

The tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne man shares personal journey with cerebral palsy in debut book, ‘Beyond the Chair’

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A Shelburne-based author is inviting readers to “roll” with him as he shares his experiences of growing ...

Shelburne Rotary Club seeking student applicants for youth exchange program

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Rotary Club of Shelburne is looking for a student from Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre welcomes children for playful Teddy Bear Clinic

A visit to the hospital can be scary, especially if you’ve never been. Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) gave local children and their families a ...

Shelburne’s automatic speed enforcement cameras to begin issuing fines tomorrow

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Drivers travelling through the Town of Shelburne will want to keep a close eye on their speed ...

Act of Remembrance: Local veteran provides Highway of Heroes sticker to emergency services

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER For nearly 20 years, Dufferin County veteran Chris Skalozub has run a local initiative to have Highway ...

Shelburne Ethnic Group donates $2,000 and 600 reusable bags to food bank

The Shelburne Ethnic Group organized a community fundraiser in support of the Shelburne Cupboard Food Bank and raised $2,000 on Aug. 17 at Grace Tipling ...

Four decades of serving the local community

Shelburne Home Hardware and Building Centre celebrates 40 years Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Past and present staff members, local dignitaries and ...

Local initiative provides essential supplies for students

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The start of a new school year is rapidly approaching, which means it’s time for families to ...

Shelburne opens park dedicated to Natasha Paterson

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Summer is in full swing and Shelburne youth have a new playground where they can swing, climb, ...

Firefighters prove they’re up to a challenge

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Firefighters from across the region showcased their skills to the local community last weekend.  Ready 4 Rescue, ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support