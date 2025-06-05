Centre Dufferin District high school track and field athletes compete at CWOSSA

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Centre Dufferin District High School athletes competed at the regional Central Western Ontario Secondary Schools (CWOSSA) track and field meet, which was held at Jacob Hespeler Secondary School in Cambridge on Friday, May 23, and Saturday, May 24.

The athletes had to qualify for the meet at the District 4/10 track and field championships, which were held in Guelph on May 6 and May 13.

The top five finishers in events at CWOSSA will go on to compete at OFSAA West Regional, with the top finishers in that event going to the provincial OFSAA track and field championship at the Track and Field Centre at York University in Toronto on June 5-7.

None of the CDDHS athletes qualified for OFSAA West, however, they all performed well at the CWOSSA meet.

In the senior women’s 100-meter dash, Peris Hackshaw placed 7th with a time of 13.21.

The team of Jeremiah Anokye, Corey Sterling, Titans Enow, and Keymar Lewis, finished 14th in the senior men’s 4×100-meter relay with a time of 47.07.

In the novice men’s shot put, Nathaniel Nelson placed 15th with a distance of 9.10 meters.

Jared Bouchard placed 17th in senior men’s javelin with a distance of 31.66 meters.

In the novice men’s long jump, Brayden Newhook placed 18th with a distance of 4.31 meters.

Zac Thompson finished 14th in novice men’s javelin with a distance of 23.87 meters.

In the senior women’s 800-meter run, Gabrielle Daly placed 9th with a time of 2:28.14.

Karah Graham placed 7th in the junior women’s high jump with a jump of 1.30 meters.

Junior Emmery Haigh competed in three events after qualifying at the District 4/10 championships.

In the junior women’s 1,500-meter race, Emmery placed 10th with a time of 5:30.13.

In the junior women’s 800-meter run, Emmery placed 9th with a time of 2:44.08.

Emmery also placed 8th in the junior women’s triple jump, posting a distance of 9.48 meters.

These athletes should be proud of their accomplishments this season and making it as far as they did in competition.

