Current & Past Articles » Sports

Centre Dufferin District High School’s basketball teams take first place in District 4 standings

January 22, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Centre Dufferin District High School basketball teams are having a stellar season, with both the junior and senior teams in first place in the District 4 standings.

Senior

The Royals senior squad has moved into first place with a 62-51 win over Westside Secondary School on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

The two teams were evenly matched and now have identical records after six games. Both squads have won four and lost two.

Centre Dufferin has averaged just over 55 points per game this season while averaging 47 points against.

There are five teams in the District 4 senior competition this year.

Westside is in second place in the District 4 standings with a 4-2 record.

In third place, Erin District High School has a 3-2 record.

Norwell District Secondary School has a 2-4 record and is in fourth place.

Emmanuel Christian High School is in the number five spot with a 1-4 record.

The Royals will be back on home court at Centre Dufferin on Wednesday, Feb. 4, when they will host Emmanuel Christian High School.

Game time is 4 p.m.

Junior

The Royals junior team is in first place in the District 4 standings with a 5-1 record.

They won their most recent game 73-40 over Westside Secondary School in Orangeville on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

The Centre Dufferin team has averaged just over 63 points per game this season while allowing just over 31 points against.

There are five teams in the District 4 junior competition this season.

Erin District High School is in second place with a 4-1 record.

In the number three spot, Westside has a 2-4 record.

Wellington Heights Secondary School is in fourth place with a 2-3 record.

Emmanuel Christian High School is in fifth place with a 0-4 record.

The Royals will be back on home court at Centre Dufferin on Wednesday, Feb. 4, when they will host Emmanuel Christian High School.

Game time is 2:30 p.m.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Muskies draw large crowd to Face-Off for Cancer fundraiser

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART The stands at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex were packed in support of the Shelburne Muskies in their game against the ...

Dufferin County Paramedic Service unveils new crest to better reflect mission

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Dufferin County Paramedic Service has changed its crest in an effort to better represent its expanding ...

NEW YEAR’S BABY

The very fi rst baby to be born in Orangeville in 2026 –Heink Fandrich – came into the world at 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, ...

Orangeville mayor picks up the mantle of county warden

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post is Dufferin County’s new warden. County councillors elected Post to be the 149th ...

Shoes4Shelburne delivers warmth to those in need over the holidays

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The shoe collecting campaign collected hundreds of pairs of shoes for the community.  Every holiday season, community ...

Melancthon mayor ‘shocked’ by raid at local scrapyard

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Changes are being proposed following the discovery that a local scrapyard was in possession of illegal items ...

Shelburne’s Santa Claus parade to return to downtown core

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER For those who are in search of some holiday cheer, Santa Claus is coming to town. Shelburne’s ...

Shelburne ends automated speed enforcement

Ford Government bans use of municipal speed cameras effective Nov. 14 Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Town of Shelburne has deactivated ...

Shelburne honours veterans past and present at annual Remembrance Day Service 

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER It has been 80 years since Germany’s unconditional surrender to the Allied powers, effectively ending World War ...

Community meeting demonstrates disconnect between Strada and residents

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local expert sounded the alarm about the proposed Strada Melancthon quarry project during a meeting at ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support