Centre Dufferin District High School’s basketball teams take first place in District 4 standings

January 22, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Centre Dufferin District High School basketball teams are having a stellar season, with both the junior and senior teams in first place in the District 4 standings.

Senior

The Royals senior squad has moved into first place with a 62-51 win over Westside Secondary School on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

The two teams were evenly matched and now have identical records after six games. Both squads have won four and lost two.

Centre Dufferin has averaged just over 55 points per game this season while averaging 47 points against.

There are five teams in the District 4 senior competition this year.

Westside is in second place in the District 4 standings with a 4-2 record.

In third place, Erin District High School has a 3-2 record.

Norwell District Secondary School has a 2-4 record and is in fourth place.

Emmanuel Christian High School is in the number five spot with a 1-4 record.

The Royals will be back on home court at Centre Dufferin on Wednesday, Feb. 4, when they will host Emmanuel Christian High School.

Game time is 4 p.m.

Junior

The Royals junior team is in first place in the District 4 standings with a 5-1 record.

They won their most recent game 73-40 over Westside Secondary School in Orangeville on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

The Centre Dufferin team has averaged just over 63 points per game this season while allowing just over 31 points against.

There are five teams in the District 4 junior competition this season.

Erin District High School is in second place with a 4-1 record.

In the number three spot, Westside has a 2-4 record.

Wellington Heights Secondary School is in fourth place with a 2-3 record.

Emmanuel Christian High School is in fifth place with a 0-4 record.

The Royals will be back on home court at Centre Dufferin on Wednesday, Feb. 4, when they will host Emmanuel Christian High School.

Game time is 2:30 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)