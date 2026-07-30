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Civic Holiday 2026: Waste delays, free museum entry, and open hours in Dufferin County

July 30, 2026   ·   0 Comments

As Dufferin County residents prepare for the Civic Holiday on Monday, Aug. 3, here’s a look at what’s open, what’s closed and how county services will be affected.

County Office

Dufferin County’s administrative offices will be closed on Monday, August 3. They will reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 8:30 a.m.

Waste Services

There will be no waste collection on Monday, August 3 due to the Civic Holiday. Please place all garbage, blue carts and green bins out for collection one day later.

For missed residential recycling collections, call 1-877-426-4351. For all other missed collections, call GFL at 1-888-941-3345 ext. 1

County residents can also download the Dufferin Waste app on any Apple or Android device to help ensure they don’t miss a collection. The app provides weekly reminders, alerts and updates on special collections and events. 

HART Hub

The Dufferin County HART Hub at the Edelbrock Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, August 3. Clients can access services by going to Door B and calling the number listed and staff will let them in.  More information on the HART Hub can be found at: shipshey.ca/housing/hart-hub-dufferin

Museum of Dufferin

The Museum of Dufferin will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3 and admission is free during the Civic Holiday.

Housing Services

Tenants who reside in Dufferin County Community Housing buildings can call 519-941-8221 for after-hours emergency maintenance issues.

Within Dufferin County, there are emergency shelter options and resources to assist anyone experiencing homelessness. Resources can be found at: dufferincounty.ca.

EarlyON

EarlyON centres throughout Dufferin County will not be open or running programs on Monday, Aug. 3. Families are welcome to leave messages on social media or the Ask EarlyON phone line at 519-938-0559, which will be answered on Tuesday, Aug. 4. 



         

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