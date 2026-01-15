Current & Past Articles » General News

CORRECTION

January 15, 2026   ·   0 Comments

An article titled “Shelburne library reflects on 2025 changes and 2026 plans” that ran in the Jan. 8 edition of the Shelburne Free Press had an incorrect cutline attached to the image within the article. It should have read: New Shelburne Public Library CEO Shannon McGrady said the library was marked by changes and improvements throughout the year. Stepping into the CEO position after the retirement of Rose Dotten, McGrady wasted no time in getting to work and recognized a need to focus on expanding services and engaging youth in the community.

The Free Press apologizes for any confusion or inconvenience this may have caused.



         

