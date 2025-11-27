Council proclaims Dec. 2 as Giving Tuesday in the Town of Shelburne

November 27, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By Joshua Drakes

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Town of Shelburne has recognized the needs of local charities and non-profits through a proclamation issued during a regular council meeting on Nov. 24.

Mayor Wade Mills read a proclamation recognizing the tremendous work charities do in town and the immense importance of continuing to support their efforts.

“Giving Tuesday is a national day of generosity taking place on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025,” he said, when reading the proclamation in council chambers. “Giving Tuesday encourages residents to give as much as they can, in whatever way that they can, to benefit our community.”

Mayor Mills continued by explaining the many different ways residents can support local charitable initiatives. These range from making a one-time monetary donation to volunteering within the community, helping to keep these groups staffed and operational, and donating physical items such as food.

Local charities rely on community support to continue functioning, as use of food banks and other support services continues to rise year by year. Mayor Mills encouraged the community to continue donating, volunteering, and otherwise supporting charities across town when continuing to read the proclamation.

He finished his remarks by officially declaring Dec. 2 as Giving Tuesday in the Town of Shelburne.

“Local charities and non-profits need our support to meet the increased needs and demand for services,” he said. “The people of Shelburne have always joined together to serve the community and make a positive impact. Therefore, I, Mayor Wade Mills, on behalf of Council, do hereby proclaim Dec. 2nd to be Giving Tuesday in the Town of Shelburne and encourage all residents to ‘Give Where You Live’ this holiday season.”

Giving Tuesday was originally started in 2012 as a response to the commercialism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The day encourages the public to shift their focus from spending to supporting charitable causes and people in their community.

There are many initiatives and non-profits throughout Shelburne and the wider Dufferin County. As the holiday season sets in, they need more help than ever.

Michele Fisher, executive director of the Dufferin Community Foundation, said there is always a need in the community, and residents are encouraged to contribute in any way they can.

“Giving Tuesday was created as a way to give to your community, in whichever way works best for you,” she said. “Some people are in a position to give cash donations, and other people are able to volunteer their time. Even general acts of kindness are welcome. Everything counts on Giving Tuesday.”

Here in Dufferin County, Fisher said there is a wide variety of non-profits and charities running initiatives for Giving Tuesday.

“We have Share the Bounty, that’s going to be running a toy drive in Shelburne, they’ll be at Giant Tiger on Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.,” she said. “They’re a very interesting organization, as they deliver food and kindness to uplift people going through hard times, and they hold free dinners for anybody facing food insecurity.”

“We also have the Rotary Club of Shelburne doing its annual Christmas Hamper campaign in conjunction with the food bank. That’s another very big initiative happening right now in town,” Fisher added.

There are also broader initiatives focused on giving back by supporting the environment.

“We also have the National Wildlife Center, they’re having a Giving Tuesday Campaign where they’re seeking $25,000 in matching donations,” Fisher said. “They are looking to deliver medical care and surgeries to sick, injured, and orphaned animals from their wildlife field hospital, serving Dufferin County and Caledon.”

While it is only the second year that Giving Tuesday has been widely recognized in the county, Fisher said last year, despite being the first time they’ve promoted the idea, was very successful.

“Last year was our organization’s first year doing it, and the community really came together,” she said. “Canada Helps, one of the major online giving platforms, sent us some data that showed that donations in Dufferin County doubled on Giving Tuesday last year with our campaign. We’re looking forward to keeping that momentum up because our local charities and non-profits need it.”

Giving Tuesday and the related campaigns launched by the Town of Shelburne and the Dufferin Community Foundation have already had a clear impact, boosting community involvement during the critical winter months.

With such a wide array of non-profits and charities operating in Shelburne and beyond, residents can donate their food, time, and money to a variety of causes.

For more information on Giving Tuesday and how to get involved, go to dufferincommunityfoundation.ca/giving-tuesday.

