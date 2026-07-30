Current & Past Articles » General News

County looks to recover costs over time for Edelbrock hub

July 30, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS

Dufferin County will move toward construction of the Edelbrock Centre Health and Human Services Hub.

The county will cover the upfront capital costs with an eye toward cost recovery by way of tenant lease agreements.

The total anticipated renovation cost for the primary care space is estimated to be $2 million. Dufferin Area Family Health Team (DAFHT) has submitted a request to allocate up to $499,000 of its primary care funding toward leasehold improvements.

As approval from Ontario Health has not yet been confirmed, there remains a potential requirement for the county to fund the full renovation cost for this component.

Council previously endorsed the development of a Health and Human Services Hub at the Edelbrock Centre to improve access to integrated health, social, and human services. 

Work has advanced significantly, with partners confirmed, services beginning to locate onsite, and renovation planning underway.

The Hub model is intended to provide a coordinated front door to services, with expansion over time through hub, spoke, and mobile delivery.

Since March 2025, Council has endorsed the development of a Health and Human Services Hub at the Edelbrock Centre to improve access to integrated care and reduce barriers for residents. 

Subsequent updates confirmed the project has advanced from concept to coordinated implementation. A strong multi-partner structure, supported by a shared partnership vision has established clear alignment, accountability, and a unified approach to service delivery.

The Hub is designed as a one-stop integrated system, with future expansion through spoke locations to improve access across the county, according to a report to Council by Brenda Wagner, the county’s health and human services director.

This approach avoids duplication and future rework by aligning infrastructure and service planning upfront. 

It also reduces disruption to services through coordinated implementation and phased occupancy, and it also improves coordination across interdependent systems, supporting more integrated and responsive care.

“Overall, the Hub is well-positioned to enhance service integration, improve client experience, and strengthen system efficiency,” Wagner said in her report. “The project has reached a stage where construction must proceed to maintain momentum and enable service delivery.”

A key challenge is that some partners do not have the ability to contribute upfront capital. Most notably, recent provincial funding for primary care is restricted to operations and staffing and cannot be used for capital costs.

“As a result, if the county does not fund the capital upfront, there is a significant risk of delays to both construction and service implementation,” she said.

Staff suggest a practical approach that enables construction to proceed immediately, ensures partners can locate and deliver services, and one that recovers costs over time through lease agreements.

This approach is already contemplated within the project, particularly for shared spaces where the county is initially funding costs with recovery through tenant agreements.

“Advancing the work as a single coordinated project will also reduce future disruption and avoid higher costs associated with phased retrofits,” said Wagner in her report. “Approving this approach will allow the county to move forward without delay, fully leverage partner and provincial investments, and establish a sustainable model for cost recovery.”



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Grand Valley embraces OG 1870 as grand opening draws overwhelming response

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The owners of Grand Valley’s newest restaurant say the community has exceeded every expectation following the July ...

Rotary Club donates to Fiddle Park Commissary Kitchen with funds from recent golf tournament

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Rotary Club donated $9,400 to the Fiddle Park Commissary Kitchen to help purchase a commercial ...

Town marks grand reopening of Fiddle Park with concert series

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Town of Shelburne held its grand opening celebration for the newly redeveloped Fiddle Park on Sunday, ...

Four days of Pickin’ in the Park coming to Shelburne

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Country music fans from across Ontario and beyond will once again make their way to the Shelburne ...

Shelburne-born athlete wins Canadian U20 Javelin title

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local Shelburne Athlete launched her way to the top of the Canadian U20 Javelin title, securing ...

Canadian historian Craig Baird to highlight local history at Shelburne’s Grace Tipling Hall

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Craig Baird, a nationally recognized Canadian history storyteller, will visit Shelburne on July 14 as part of ...

Shelburne celebrates Pride Month with community flag raising

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Town of Shelburne marked Pride Month with a Pride flag-raising ceremony at Jack Downing Park on ...

First-degree murder charge laid after Dufferin OPP officer struck by vehicle during arrest

Written By Sam Odrowski A Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer has died after being struck by a vehicle during an attempted arrest in northern ...

Community-focused café to bring local flavour and partnerships to Dufferin Oaks

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A new community-focused café and bakery is preparing to open inside Dufferin Oaks in Shelburne, aiming to ...

Young Shelburne author releases second book

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Amaya James is marking a new milestone in her young writing career at age 13 with the ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support