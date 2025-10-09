County of Dufferin provides update on battery collection amidst Canada Post strike

October 9, 2025

Special battery collection is happening from Nov. 3 to 6.

Due to the Canada Post strike, battery bags will be available at the County of Dufferin office, located at 55 Zina Street (enter from 10 Louisa Street) or your local municipal office before Nov. 3.

Please visit www.dufferincounty.ca/waste for additional pick-up locations. A clear resealable bag can also be used.

Households are asked to fill up their battery bags with old single-use and rechargeable household batteries.

Residents must place battery bags on top of their green bin or beside their garbage – not on top of a blue box – by 7 a.m. on their collection day the week of Nov. 3.

No batteries can be placed inside blue boxes, green bins or garbage

Residents are advised to follow the instructions on the battery bag to ensure collection and proper recycling of batteries.

Nine volt battery terminals are to be covered with masking tape. Single-use and rechargeable household batteries can also be dropped off at battery drop-off bins around Dufferin County.

Residents can visit http://www.dufferincounty.ca/waste for more information on curbside battery collection.

